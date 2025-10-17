Matt Martin's wife Sydney jokes about 'adopting' Matthew Schaefer as couple's 5th kid, as Isles rookie moves in with family of six

New York Islanders rookie, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Matthew Schaefer will soon be moving in with ex-NHLer Matt Martin and his wife Sydney Esiason Martin as he settles into his first NHL season.

Ad

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, Schaefer had as many as ten teammates offer him a place to stay, but ultimately chose to join the Martins.

𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐱 @IslesFix .@emilymkaplan reports that, after as many as 10 teammates offered Matthew Schaefer an opportunity to live with them, the No. 1 overall pick is in the process of moving in with @MattMartinFdn and @sydneyemartin He must love babysitting #Isles

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, Sydney reacted to a tweet of the report by Isles Fix on X and playfully confirmed the news with a tongue-in-cheek comment:

“Can confirm I adopted a 5th kid,” she wrote.

Sydney Esiason Martin @sydneyemartin @IslesFix @emilymkaplan @MattMartinFdn Can confirm I adopted a 5th kid

Ad

The Martins who married in 2019 are parents to four children, daughters Winnie and Alice and twin sons Henning Ford and Theodore “Bear” Timothy, born in June 2025. With the addition of 18-year-old Schaefer, the household on Long Island is officially up to seven.

Schaefer signed his entry-level contract with the Islanders in August after a standout junior career with the Erie Otters and has already impressed in his first few NHL games.

Ad

Matthew Schaefer pens new record in NHL history

Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer is off to a historic start becoming the youngest player in NHL history to record a point in four consecutive games to begin his career. On Thursday, Schaefer assisted on Bo Horvat’s game-winning power-play goal in a 4‑2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers which marked his fourth straight game with a point.

Ad

Through his first four contests, he has tallied one goal and three assists. Despite the record-breaking feat, Schaefer remained humble in his postgame comments.

“I’ve really nothing to do with that in a way, because I give the puck to my teammates and they put it in the back of the net,” he said. “It really doesn’t matter at the end of the day what points you have or whatever.”

Ad

“I just want to win, and I just want to be there for the group of guys we have. I want them to trust me. I want them to rely on me in situations, too.”

In addition to his scoring streak, he became the youngest player in league history to log over 25 minutes of ice time in a single game surpassing a record previously held by Sidney Crosby. Islanders head coach Patrick Roy has relied heavily on Schaefer this season who is averaging over 26 minutes of ice time per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama