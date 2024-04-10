Matt Murray injury update: Insider reveals latest on veteran Maple Leafs goaltender

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is recovering from bilateral hip surgery.

Murray, who has been sidelined for the entirety of the current season, underwent the surgery in October, with initial prognoses suggesting a recovery timeline of six to eight months. Despite progressing to skating in full pads last month, Murray has yet to fully integrate into team practices.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, there is an expectation that Murray's situation will see some clarity this week. Johnston noted that Murray was scheduled to consult with another specialist following his hip surgery last fall.

"There’s an expectation this week that Matt Murray’s situation will be updated," Johnston said.

"We do know that he was due to see another specialist after he had the hip surgery back in the fall, The next stage for him would be getting cleared to join the Maple Leafs full time at practice. He’s been on the ice, but he would really ramp it up and be a regular member at practice."

The next significant milestone in Murray's recovery journey would involve receiving clearance to join the Maple Leafs on a full-time basis for practice sessions. While Matt Murray has been actively engaged on the ice, his full integration into regular practice routines remains pending.

"I think that the good news, big picture, is that Murray is taking the steps towards health, and we’ll expect an update within the next day or two about all those things and how the follow-up appointments were received," Johnston added

The potential for Murray's inclusion in the Maple Leafs' playoff roster has been discussed, particularly once cap implications are no longer a concern.

Presently, the team boasts three goaltenders on its active roster: Ilya Samsonov, Joseph Woll and Martin Jones. Murray's return to the lineup could significantly bolster the team's goaltending depth, pending his return to full health.

Leafs secured 5-2 win over Devils in absence of Matt Murray

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs is getting closer to having a 70-goal season, a feat only held by eight other players.

In a recent game against the New Jersey Devils, Matthews scored his league-leading 66th goal, extending his impressive point streak.

The Maple Leafs secured a 5-2 victory, further solidifying their playoff hopes. Tyler Bertuzzi and Mark Giordano contributed crucial goals for Toronto. Despite a strong effort from the Devils, including goals from Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer, they fell short.

Matthews's pursuit of 70 goals puts him among the elite in NHL history, with Wayne Gretzky holding the record at 92 goals in a season.