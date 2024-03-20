New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after receiving a suspension for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in the head during a game on March 11.

Rempe is back in action after his suspension, and he's taking a hard look at what went down with that hit on Siegenthaler.

Addressing the media after his return to practice, Rempe didn't shy away from taking responsibility for his actions. NHL insider Peter Baugh shared what Rempe said in a tweet.

"I made a mistake. … I didn’t know I actually clipped him," Rempe said. "I thought I hit the wall, but I ended up hitting him. That was unfortunate. I’m sorry about that."

Another tweet by Baugh quoted Rempe as saying,

"I want to have more control of my body," Rempe said."... If a guy's pulling out of a hit, just be careful. It was an accident. I thought I was going to hit the wall. ... Never want to see a guy get hurt. ... I'm just gonna make sure my hits are clean."

The incident occurred during a game where Rempe, known for his physical style of play, attempted to line up a hit on Siegenthaler. As Siegenthaler pulled back to avoid the hit, Rempe's elbow inadvertently made contact with Siegenthaler's jaw, resulting in a match penalty and a subsequent four-game suspension for Rempe.

After that hit, Siegenthaler had to be helped off the ice and ended up with a concussion.

Matt Rempe still not confirmed for the game against the Bruins

Matt Rempe could've been on the ice Tuesday, but he ended up sitting out the game against the Winnipeg Jets. The next day in practice, he was skating with Barclay Goodrow and Jimmy Vesey on the fourth line.

Laviolette didn't confirm if Rempe will return on Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

“He likes to hit. He’s a good hitter, and so he’s got make sure he’s doing things the right way,” Laviolette said after practice. “That one got away. Every other hit has been pretty good. They’ve been heavy and physical and he brings that presence to the team. And that’s part of the reason why he’s here is because he bangs bodies. He’s also a good hockey player for us, as well.

“When he does come back in the lineup, we’ll look for those same elements.”

The Rangers have a record of 45-20-4 and are 1st in the Metropolitan Division.