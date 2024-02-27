Matt Rempe family: All we know about Rangers forward's sisters Steph and Alley & parents Janice and Ron

Matt Rempe, 21, is a six-foot-eight forward who plays for the New York Rangers. He had quite a memorable debut in the NHL.

On Feb. 18, Rempe became the first player to make his NHL debut in an outdoor game as part of the Stadium Series in a matchup between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders.

Rempe hails from Calgary, Alberta, and was born to Janice and Ron on Jun. 29, 2002. On the day of his NHL debut against the Islanders, it also marked the sixth anniversary of his father's death.

His father, Ron, breathed his after suffering a heart attack while shoveling snow at their home in Calgary. Ahead of his debut game, Rempe told Lohud.com (part of the USA Today):

"It's crazy to think of that. I know that he'd be there with me. It'd be a really emotional day in front of my family. He was my best buddy."

Rempe describes his mother, Janie, as a source of inspiration for him and how she stepped up and played the role of both mom and dad for him:

"My mom had to play two roles – mom and dad – and it was real hard for her," Rempe said. "There was a lot of stuff she had to deal with, and is still dealing with. It brought our family closer together."

Matt Rempe also has two sisters, Alley and Steph, both of whom played hockey for Brown University.

Rempe grew up cheering for the Calgary Flames and idolized Ryan Getzlaf as his favorite player. He was drafted No. 165 overall by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL draft.

How has Matt Rempe fared in his rookie campaign?

Rempe has racked up two points through one goal and an assist with a plus/minus of +2 in five games for the Blue Shirts.

What's more interesting is that Rempe has dropped the gloves three times in five games, which has made him quite a noticeable rookie to watch out for in the league.

The 21-year-old Canadian rookie kicked off his NHL career with a fight against Matt Martin of the New York Islanders. He recently got into an altercation with the Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier during the Blue Shirts' 4-2 defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Matt Rempe has made a name for himself by getting into fights early and often. It will be interesting to see how he makes it against the Blue Jackets for the second time on Wednesday.