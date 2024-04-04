Matt Rempe finally addresses massive 10-man brawl and his own fight against Devils' MacDermid

A memorable showdown between Rangers forward Matt Rempe and Devils defenseman Kurtis MacDermid took place in Wednesday's game between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils. The game saw a massive 10-man brawl right from the opening faceoff.

Following the fiery game, Rempe addressed the fight and shared his thoughts on the chaotic events that unfolded.

New York Rangers reporter Vince Z. Mercogliano shared Rempe's post-game perspective in a series of tweets.

Matt Rempe personally acknowledged MacDermid as one of the toughest opponents he's encountered, emphasizing MacDermid's stature as the "biggest and strongest" adversary he's faced thus far.

"He's a real tough customer. That guy is a big boy. Strong, been one of the toughest guys in the league for a long time, and he has his job to do. You gotta respect that."

MacDermid also praised Rempe after the fight:

“It was great to see the team responding that way and having each other’s backs out there. l have a lot of respect for him (Rempe). He’s a young kid trying to do his thing. I understand that.”

After the fight, Rempe entered the locker room with a smile, labeling the game as a "banger."

“That was a banger,” Rempe said

However, he humorously mentioned his disappointment at being ejected from the game:

"I thought I was going to have a good 5 minutes in (the penalty box) with the fellas. We were going to be cuddled up in there, getting cozy and having a good time... I had no idea that was a rule. I was like, ‘Dang it. My TOI didn’t go up that game.’"

Matt Rempe said that the fight was expected

Matt Rempe also gave his account of the pre-game understanding between him and MacDermid. He said that there was a readiness for the fight.

Rempe said no one spoke during warmups because it was understood the fight would happen.

"MacDermid was like, ‘We’re going right now.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know. I think there’s a reason why we’re starting,’" Rempe said

Matt Rempe also praised K'Andre Miller's fighting skills during the game:

"I was watching back and I saw Key (K'Andre Miller). I was pretty fired up. That was pretty wicked. He did the little man (hand motion) or something like that. That was unbelievable."

Ultimately, the Rangers secured a 4-3 victory, with Chris Kreider's late power-play goal sealing the win.