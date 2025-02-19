Matt Rempe makes his feeling clear on his 4 Nations allegiance, Rangers teammate J.T. Miller's fight

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe plays a tough game when he is on the ice and likes to speak his mind. When asked about the upcoming 4 Nations championship game, he had no doubts. Rempe's loyalty remains with Canada.

Ad

“I’m watching all the fellas, hope they do good,” Rempe said (via The Athletic). “But I want Canada to win. I want Canada to win big time. One hundred percent.”

Rempe also loves the physical side of hockey. When three fights happened in the first nine seconds of a game, he was excited.

“That was the coolest thing,” he said. “I wanted to run through a wall.”

Ad

Trending

When asked about J.T. Miller’s fight, he reacted even stronger.

“I wanted to drill my head against a wall,” he said with excitement. “It was awesome.”

Before joining the NHL, Matt Rempe fought in training camps and stood up for teammates.

In his first NHL game, he fought Matt Martin just four seconds into his first shift. It was an outdoor game, making his debut even more special. His rookie season has been full of big hits and fights. He has also faced suspensions for illegal hits. Some call him an enforcer, a role not common in today’s NHL.

Ad

The Rangers are fighting for a playoff spot, and Rempe’s energy helps the team. Although, he is still improving his offensive skills.

Matt Rempe's favorite defeated Finland to reach the Finals

Matt Rempe is in luck since Canada has defeated Finland 5-3 to reach the 4 Nations Face-Off final against the United States. However, the game was filled with highs and lows for Team Canada. They started strong with a 4-0 in the second period but allowed three goals in the third.

Ad

Connor McDavid scored first at 4:13, followed by a goal from Nathan MacKinnon to make it 2-0 just 46 seconds later. Brayden Point added another goal at 13:02 and MacKinnon scored at 5:03 of the second period to make it 4-0

Esa Lindell put Finland on the board in the third, followed by two late goals from Mikael Granlund. However, Crosby sealed the win with an empty-net goal. Canada’s offense looked stronger than before, and their improved attack will help Matt Rempe’s favorites in the final at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles