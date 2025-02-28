Matt Rempe makes his feelings known on Ryan Reaves ahead of Rangers vs Maple Leafs showdown

Matt Rempe has quickly established himself as a well-known commodity in the NHL. Just 40 games into his career, the 6-foot-9, 225-pound winger has become a fan favorite in New York for his physicality and willingness to drop the gloves.

Last season, the 22-year-old was making the rounds, fighting many of the toughest customers in the league including Nic Deslauriers, Mathieu Olivier and Matt Martin. He also notably dropped the gloves with Maple Leafs heavyweight Ryan Reaves in Toronto.

Friday night will be the second time Rempe and Reaves face off since the scrap, and the Rangers forward was asked in his pregame media availability about Reaves and their fight last season. He replied:

"Oh, he's obviously one of the toughest there is. A ton of respect for him, with over 900 games in a super hard role. It's very, very impressive.

"So obviously, got a ton of respect from him, for him there, and it was a good fight last year and stuff, and learned. And he's obviously seemed like a great guy and stuff. And, yeah, I don't know, just, just go play hockey, yeah."

He was then asked if they talked after the fight. Rempe said:

"Yeah, in the box a little bit, he said a couple of nice things to me and stuff. And yeah, it was, it was good. It was obviously a pretty cool, pretty cool day that was and but now just trying to grow my game and play hockey and stuff like that."

Rempe appears more focused on the hockey aspect of the game rather than fighting now, though he still provides a physical presence that Ranger fans love.

Matt Rempe has kept his game clean since the eight-game suspension

Matt Rempe was suspended for eight games on Dec. 22 for elbowing and boarding Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

It was the second suspension of his short career, the first coming in March 2024 for elbowing Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (four games).

Rempe has since made an effort to keep his arms down when delivering hits in order to remain in the New York Rangers lineup. He's kept it clean so far playing in 18 consecutive games where he's produced four points (two goals, two assists).

The Rangers hope to see more of the same from Matt Rempe on Friday night when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden.

