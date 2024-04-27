Rookie Matt Rempe was the focus of attention in the NHL playoffs after a brutal hit injured Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk. The incident occurred during the recent game between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals.

New York Reporter Vince Z. Mercogliano took to X to share Matt Rempe's response to his recent hit:

"Quick play. I just went through the body. Rempe said. "Obviously, you never want anyone to get hurt. That's terrible. ... I'm sorry to hear about that, but I think it was a clean hit. I was just trying to play hard."

The incident occurred in Game 3, with Matt Rempe delivering a crushing blow to van Riemsdyk behind the Capitals' net. Although Rempe insisted it was a quick play and he was playing hard, replays suggest that he caught van Riemsdyk in the head with his elbow, leading to an upper-body injury for the Capitals player.

Rempe's hit resulted in a two-minute minor for interference, but the aftermath didn't end there as Capitals alternate captain Tom Wilson attempted to engage Rempe in a fight.

The controversy surrounding Matt Rempe isn't new. Earlier in the season, he was suspended for four games for elbowing another player. He's no stranger to physicality, evident from his 71 penalty minutes in 12 regular-season games.

However, the debate over what constitutes a "clean hit" rages on. Capitals defenseman John Carlson expressed frustration over losing players to injuries from such hits.

"I'm sick and tired of losing defencemen to clean hits. ... It's frustrating how guys can get injured and it's legal," Carlson said (via NBC4 Sports).

Matt Rempe's Rangers secure 3-1 win over Capitals

The New York Rangers continued their dominant form in Game 3 against the Washington Capitals, seizing a 3-0 series lead with a 3-1 victory on Friday.

Despite an early fluky goal against them and facing numerous penalties, the Rangers maintained composure. Vincent Trocheck shone with a power-play goal and a short-handed assist, while goaltender Igor Shesterkin's stellar performance included 27 saves.

Chris Kreider's franchise-record playoff goal and Barclay Goodrow's short-handed effort propelled the Rangers ahead. Shesterkin's exceptional saves, reminiscent of his Vezina Trophy-winning form, frustrated the Capitals' offense.

The Rangers' ability to respond quickly after falling behind limited the Capitals' opportunities.

The Capitals struggled to regain momentum amidst significant special teams play, which favored the Rangers. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren conceded three goals on 22 shots.