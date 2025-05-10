Matt Rempe's 7M+ views garnering viral BODYARMOR commercial nominated for Shorty Awards

Matt Rempe recently starred in a BODYARMOR Sports Drink video that became a huge hit online. The funny commercial has now been nominated for a Shorty Award.

Rempe, a 6-foot-7 New York Rangers forward, visited BODYARMOR’s office in New York City. His visit was planned as a short meet-and-greet with employees, but the team decided to make use of his time to create a quick video.

The video showed Matt Rempe acting as a temporary office worker. He did everyday tasks like unjamming the printer and adjusting the thermostat. The skit gave a funny look at what it would be like if an NHL player worked in an office.

The video was posted just days before the new NHL season began. It reached over 500,000 views on Instagram in the first 24 hours. Overall, it received more than 7 million views on Instagram and TikTok combined. Fans liked and shared the video over 17,000 times.

It became BODYARMOR’s most popular Instagram post of 2024, earning over 54,000 likes and comments. It also spread to other platforms like X (formerly Twitter), where many NHL fans and insiders reposted it.

Big sports pages such as Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports, and The Hockey News also shared the video. NHL reporters Mollie Walker and Jonny Lazarus posted it too. The "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast helped boost its reach even further.

The NHLPA even joked about Matt Rempe’s performance on X, asking if he got a full-time job at BODYARMOR. This video was part of the company’s new partnership with the NHL, which started in April 2024.

Matt Rempe praised former coach Peter Laviolette

The New York Rangers came into the 2024–25 season with high hopes. They had just won the Presidents’ Trophy and reached the Eastern Conference Final. Many expected them to return to the playoffs and make another deep run, but things did not go as planned.

The team struggled throughout the season and missed the playoffs. Players were at the training center in April for exit meetings instead of preparing for playoff games.

Matt Rempe spoke about the team’s challenges and said he was thankful to coach Peter Laviolette.

“Me and Lavi were really close,” Rempe said, via The Athletic. “He was great to me. … He helped me a lot, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

The Rangers later parted ways with Laviolette on April 19. Now, they will aim to strengthen their lineup and make a comeback under new coach Mike Sullivan.

