Matt Rempe's sister Ellie shares her experience of flying a "freaking blimp" over Stanford University grounds

On Friday, New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe’s sister, Alley, shared photos from her adventure. Matt is often seen with his sisters, Alley and Steph. But this time, Alley was on her own, flying a blimp over Stanford University, accompanied by a blimp pilot.

Alley shared the pictures from the blimp on her Instagram and captioned the post:

"Flew a freaking blimp last week!! Went from Moffett to the Stanford Tower. Such a cool experience."

The twins, Steph and Alley, played hockey at Brown University but later chose other professions. Matt also worked on his NHL career, and his sisters supported him from the sidelines. Their interactions often go viral, like when Alley posted a TikTok about giving up on dating. Matt said, "You have no rizz." Alley responded with a funny childhood edit of him.

Matt often spends time with his sisters, like visiting during the Calgary Stampede with Alley during the offseason. They have been especially close since their father, Ron Rempe, died from a heart attack when Matt was 15. Ron was a civil engineer and he had an interest in music. He even taught his children music. Matt especially loves Brooks & Dunn and J. Cole songs.

Previously, Alley has shared memories of their dad, including childhood photos of the siblings celebrating his birthday. In one of the photos, she shared a picture of a young Matt with their father saying,

“Lil Matt & Dad.’”

Matt has previously admitted that his sisters pushed him to make a career in hockey.

"Whatever they did, I wanted to do." Matt said, during an intervoew with The Athletic.

After several fights last year, Matt Rempe has matured as a player this season. However, he was suspended for eight games for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen in December.

Matt Rempe spent the offseason with his family

Matt Rempe with his sister visited the Calgary Stampede

In July last year, Matt Rempe spent the off-season with his family at the Calgary Stampede. He wore a cowboy hat and boots, as seen in photos shared by his sister, Alley. Reme's former WHL teammate, Tyrel Bauer, also joined him.

The Calgary Stampede, a large festival held every July, features rodeo events, concerts and parades. It has been celebrated since 1912 and attracts over a million visitors yearly.

In Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild, Rempe scored a helper in a 3–2 OT win over the Minnesota Wild. He has two goals and three assists in 31 games this season.

