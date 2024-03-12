"Matter of time before he gets suspended"- Ex-NHL star issues warning for Matt Rempe

Former NHL player Ryan Whitney has issued a stern warning directed at New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe following a controversial play that resulted in his ejection from Monday's game against the New Jersey Devils.

Speaking on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, Whitney expressed his concerns about Rempe's on-ice conduct, labeling it as one of the dirtier hits witnessed this season.

Ryan Whitney said:

"The Empire State [Matt Rempe of NY Rangers] Building is getting suspended, one of the dirtier hits we've seen this season

"I defended him, in a sense, when he railroaded [Nathan] Bastian in New Jersey last time they played. Well, what happened? Tom Fitzgerald, at the first intermission, was probably calling Colorado and saying, 'I want [Kurtis] MacDermid of Devils on my team. We're getting dummied around by this enormous mutant Rempe, and we need some help.'"

Whitney recounted Rempe's recent actions on the ice, particularly highlighting an incident where Rempe elbowed Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler during the final minute of the second period.

Whitney said:

"The game begins, and MacDermid hops over the boards and he's calling him out. Rempe didn't want that smoke. And that's one of those things where we talked about [Peter] Laviolette talking with him and maybe telling him, 'you don't have to fight all the time.'

"Maybe before this game. It's one of those, hey, leave him alone. If something ends up happening, maybe it ends up happening, right. Well, something happened, all right. And then they didn't fight because Rempe just got the boot."

Whitney believes a suspension is imminent for Matt Rempe, given the severity and frequency of his infractions.

Whitney says "the power is out" for Matt Rempe

Additionally, Whitney addressed Matt Rempe's tendency to engage in physical altercations. He particularly took the example of the confrontation with Devils player Kurtis MacDermid. Despite MacDermid's attempts to challenge Rempe, officials intervened, preventing a potential altercation.

Ryan Whitney said:

"So he had the Bastian play kicked out of that game. He then left his feet, even though he's six foot seven, and crushed [Ilya] Lyubushkin into the boards. And then this happens. This has been the most blatant, easily the worst one. The suspension's going to be coming

"MacDermid was then chasing him around after it happened, but the ref grabbed him, so they weren't able to fight. Now, there's no place in the league for that hit. No place at all. You can't stick your elbow out and catch a guy right in the chin and expect to not get suspended or stay in a game and not have some retribution coming your way."

Whitney stressed the need for Rempe to channel his energy and physicality productively, without resorting to dangerous tactics. He concluded by saying:

"So I hate the hit. Can't be doing that. And Rempe's gonna have to figure out a way to play on that edge without falling over to the dark side. So, the state building boys, the power is out tonight. The power is out."

Well, ultimately Matt Rempe is young and will surely have time to learn. Rangers coach Laviolette will surely find a way to better utilize Rempe's potential.