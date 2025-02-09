Matthew Gaudreau's wife Madeline shares special three-word message for late husband as she posts throwback couple picture

Late professional hockey player Matthew Gaudreau’s wife Madeline shared a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram on Saturday. Madeline also posted a heartfelt message.

“Home is you,” Madeline wrote.

(Credit: IG/@mogaudreau)

The picture features Madeline and Matthew sitting on a couch surrounded by pink and white balloons, other decorations and presents. Matthew, dressed in a gray shirt and dark pants, held a champagne flute. Madeline wore a flowing white dress and had her arm around Matthew. Madeline also posted the poem "Daughter Of An Angel."

(Credit: IG/@mogaudreau)

Matthew and his older brother, former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau, returned to their hometown for their sister Katie’s wedding. The brothers were riding bicycles in Oldmans Township, New Jersey on Aug. 29 when they were struck by a car.

The car that struck them was allegedly driven by Sean Higgins, who was indicted for driving while intoxicated, aggravated manslaughter and drove away from the scene of an accident, among other charges, by a grand jury.

Madeline and the rest of the Gaudreau family have done their best to honor Johnny and Matthew’s legacy and keep their memories alive by posting throwback pictures, memories and special messages on social media. The hockey community has also organized various memorial events, from the Blue Jackets holding a candlelight vigil in September to the brothers’ high school, Gloucester Catholic, honoring the family with a special ceremony on Thursday.

Matthew Gaudreau’s son Tripp was born in December 2024

Madeline was expecting the couple’s first child when Matthew died. She gave birth to Tripp Matthew and shared the news on Instagram in December.

“Tripp Matthew 🤍🦋 Mommy & Daddy’s world,” Madeline captioned.

Since then, Madeline and other members of the Gaudreau family like Katie have occasionally shared photos and messages featuring Tripp, with his face obscured.

Madeline’s latest post with Tripp was on Jan. 27.

“Lover boy,” Madeline captioned.

The post was a photo of Madeline cradling Tripp above his crib and kissing him on the forehead. Madeline has also shared other special posts featuring Matthew, Johnny, Johnny’s wife Meredtih and other members of the Gaudreau family.

