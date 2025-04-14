Matthew & Johnny Gaudreau's mom Jane pens heartfelt message for Omaha Lancers for holding special ceremony in memory of brothers

Jane Gaudreau thanked the Omaha Lancers for honoring her sons, Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau. Before Saturday’s game, the Lancers held a ceremony to remember the brothers. The team showed a tribute video and invited the Gaudreau family for the puck drop. They also held an 11-second moment of silence for Matthew’s No. 11 jersey. The hockey community stood in support of the family.

Jane shared photos and a message on Instagram in a post on Sunday.

"On behalf of the Gaudreau family, we want to thank the Omaha Lancers organization, the players, and the coaches for the beautiful tribute for Matty and John last weekend. Your love and support made the night incredibly special for us." Jane wrote.

Jane also thanked Matthew’s billet parents, Deb and Colin Andersen.

"A sincere thank you to Matty’s billet parents, Deb and Colin Andersen, for the care and kindness you showed him during his two years in Omaha. It meant the world to us.❤️" Jane wrote.

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew died in a biking accident on August 29 last year. They were hit by an allegedly drunk driver in Oldman Township, New Jersey. The driver, Sean M. Higgins, was charged and is now in custody. Johnny played in the NHL for 11 years. Matthew played over 100 games for the Omaha Lancers.

"I know Matty and John were looking down, smiling, and feeling all the love we felt," Jane wrote. "Please continue to keep our family in your thoughts as we move forward, honoring the legacy of John and Matty."

Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane and others in the family have been invited by several teams like Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames, etc following the tragic accident.

Johnny Gaudreau's brother Matthew's time in Omaha

Johnny Gaudreau's brother Matthew lived with the Andersen family while playing in Omaha. Jane said she once found it hard to send Matthew far from home. But Omaha became a second home for him. Matthew also met his wife, Madeline, while living there.

Matthew and Madeline had a son, Tripp, in December. Madeline said Tripp looked just like Matthew.

"He looks just like his dad. Having a piece of Maddie here means a lot," Madeline said on tribute night (via ketv.com).

Madeline brought Tripp to the ceremony in Omaha, something that she planned with her husband.

"We always planned to bring our kids here one day, but it’s special that I get to bring our son here. It's bittersweet, but I know Matt’s with us," Madeline said.

The ceremony night was filled with love and support for Madeline, her son Tripp, Matthew's mon Jane, and her father Guy.

