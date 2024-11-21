None felt the tragedy of losing her brothers Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau as much as Katie did, as her brothers died a day before her wedding. As a sister proud of her brother's achievements and sharing immense love and respect for them, she has had heartfelt messages for them on social media.

It has been almost three months since the tragic night when Johnny and Matthew were killed while cycling through a New Jersey township. After their deaths, tributes flowed in, especially from the ice hockey community, as Johnny and Matthew were professionals.

The incident scarred Katie, who faced the devastating news before she was about to start a new journey. The youngest of the four siblings, which also includes her elder sister Kristen, posted a picture on Instagram story remembering the bond all four shared.

Trending

In the picture, Katie and Kristen wore their brothers' Calgary Flames' #13 jersey. Johnny wore a suit, alongisde his brother Matthew wearing a black jacket, was also holding his daughter Noa.

Katie Gaudreau's Instagram story featuring her siblings. (Source: Instagram/kgaudreau13)

"Kmjk ever & ever," Katie wrote while tagging her sister's Instagram account.

Earlier in the day, Katie had also reshared a photo posted by New Jersey based realtor Antony Calabrese who seems to be a family friend of the Gaudreau's. In the picture, Calabrese and Matthew are seen dancing at a party.

Katie Gaudreau's sharing an Instagram story ft. her brother (Source: Instagram @kgaudreau13)

"Always the life of the party. Wish we had one more party together," Katie had written in her repost.

Katie Gaudreau to tie the knot with her fiance in July 2025

Towards the end of last month, Katie Gaudreau announced that she and her fiance Devin Joyce will tie the knot next year.

The couple were making their final preparations of walking down the aisle when the news of the Gaudreau brothers' death emerged. She had posted on account as to how her life took a worse possible turn on what was going to be the 'best day' of her life.

Devin and Katie have set July 11 as the date of the wedding. Shifting from New Jersey, the two will wed in Philadelphia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback