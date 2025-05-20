Matthew Knies addresses offer sheet speculation, makes Maple Leafs intentions crystal clear

Matthew Knies made his plans clear during the Toronto Maple Leafs' locker clean-out. The young forward is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, and there has been talk around the league about the chance of another team sending him an offer sheet.

When asked directly about that possibility, Knies gave a short and clear answer. He said he wants to stay in Toronto and play for the Maple Leafs. He repeated the same line twice when asked follow-up questions.

“I want to be here," Knies said per TSN Sports on Tuesday. "I want to play here. That’s all that matters to me.”

Matthew Knies did not share what kind of contract he prefers, whether short-term or long-term. His entry-level deal had an average annual value of $925,000. After scoring 29 goals and collecting 58 points in the regular season, Knies is expected to get a much larger deal.

He was one of the Leafs’ most productive players behind their main scorers and continued to perform in the playoffs with seven points in 13 games.

Knies also confirmed he was injured in Game 6 of the series against the Florida Panthers but said he would play no matter what. The injury affected his performance in Game 7, but he shared that he will not need surgery.

With several players becoming free agents this summer and Mitch Marner’s future still uncertain, Knies is becoming a major part of the Leafs' future. Leafs general manager Brad Treliving will have many contract decisions to make, but re-signing Knies should be a top priority.

Matthew Knies previously earned praise from the Maple Leafs coach

In early May, Matthew Knies earned praise from teammates and coaches for his strong play in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers. This was his best game in the playoffs. Knies scored a goal and an assist with a plus-2 rating while playing 19:43 minutes in the game.

Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev likened him to a dog.

“Pit bull with some nice hands,” Tanev said per NHL.com on May 6.

Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll said Knies was a “horse” and coach Craig Berube liked his quick hands in tight spaces.

"I was asked by someone what makes Knies so special, I said his hands,” Berube said per NHL.com. “I mean, he’s got great hands in tight. I didn’t know that when I first came in here."

Matthew Knies brings size, energy and skill to the team. In the regular season, he scored 29 goals and 29 assists, which gave him 58 points, a new career high.

