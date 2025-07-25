Matthew Knies' 'big bummer' after failing to notice Justin Bieber at Leafs game

The Toronto Maple Leafs have some of the biggest celebrity fans in the NHL. From actor Jim Carrey to artists Drake and Shawn Mendes, the Original Six team has a big following. Arguably, no one is a bigger fan than Justin Bieber.

The pop star is known to be a regular at Leafs games. Bieber was born 100 miles away from the city in Stratford, Ontario, and his love for his favorite team is well known. He is friends with Leafs captain Auston Matthews and has also featured in the NHL's all-celebrity games.

More often than not, when he's at a Leafs game, there's a lot of focus on Justin Bieber. But for young Leafs forward Matthew Knies, that wasn't the case. On the Daily Faceoff's "Morning Cuppa Hockey" podcast, Knies discussed how he completely missed Bieber, who was seated right behind the bench during a game.

"I am actually so bummed I didn't recognize it at all. I didn't notice it. I was, no way, I want to say I was that invested in the game, but I don't know. Phil and my buddies told me, they asked me like, 'Did you see him?'

"And I was like, 'I have no idea what you're talking about.' And then I kind of looked on social media and there's a picture of me in the front of the bench and him right behind. And I was like, 'That's a huge bummer.'

"But, I think it's a good thing that I didn't notice him. Obviously, it'd take my attention off the game, but then also I think I'd be wanting to wave or say hi or something. So, but I don't know. No, I didn't, I didn't see it at all, which is a big bummer," Knies said. [Timestamp: 51:30 onwards]

The game that Knies was alluding to was likely Game 7 of the second round of the NHL playoffs between the Leafs and the Florida Panthers. Toronto was beaten 6-1 on the night, recording yet another season where they failed to make it to the Conference Finals.

Matthew Knies discusses Mitch Marner's departure

The Toronto Maple Leafs had to let go of Mitch Marner as he approached free agency. In a sign-and-trade deal, Marner's rights were traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Nicolas Roy.

Knies, in his first public statement since Marner's exit, spoke about his impact on his time in Toronto so far.

"I don't know if it's going to be a rivalry. I love the guy. He did a lot for me in his two years here, and he made me so comfortable, made me a better player, a better person. So, I don't think it's a rivalry. Obviously I want to beat him, but I think it's just business as usual.

"I think maybe off the ice it'll be nice to just chat with him and get to say hi. I haven't seen him in quite a bit with the summer now. So, and obviously that we're not going to be on the same team during the year. So, just getting to chat with him for a little bit would be cool." [47:50 onwards]

The Leafs signed Knies to a six-year, $46.5 million contract, aiming to make him an important piece behind Matthews and William Nylander. Apart from Roy, they have also added players like Mattias Macelli, Dakota Joshua to balance Marner's production.

