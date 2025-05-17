Matthew Knies injury: Serious concern surrounding Maple Leafs forward's Game 7 availability as insider provides latest update

Matthew Knies might not be ready to play in Game 7, and that’s a big concern for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The forward got hurt in Game 6 during a collision with Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola on Friday. Knies went in for a hit but let up at the last second. After the play, he skated slowly to the bench, holding his right hip and upper leg.

He missed the end of the first period but returned later. He played 13:01 in Game 6. Most of that time came while he looked limited and in pain.

Insider Chris Johnston gave an update on TSN after the game. He said,

"We're going to find out, and it might not be until game time on Sunday, because of how these things go in the playoffs."

Johnston pointed to Knies' ice time as a sign of trouble.

"The fact that Knies only played 13 or so minutes in this game tells you something."

Johnston added that Berube was careful with Knies because he wasn’t moving normally.

"You could see, physically, he was limited in his ability to get around the ice," Johnston said.

He also mentioned that there was still no clear answer about Knies' status after the team left the arena.

"Basically, as we left the arena here, we don't know if he's going to be able to play Game 7 at all."

There was at least one positive sign. Johnston said,

"We saw him walking out of the arena. He was the last Leafs player to walk towards the bus, no apparent limp or any sort of sign of treatment."

Still, he made it clear that Knies is not fully healthy.

"He fought through it. ... It wasn't always pretty, but they were effective enough and they helped the Leafs get to the finish line in Game 6."

Matthew Knies has five goals and two assists in 12 playoff games. He has been one of the Leafs’ most reliable forwards in this series.

Craig Berube gives uncertain update on Matthew Knies' injury ahead of Maple Leafs Game 7

Craig Berube did not give a clear answer about Matthew Knies' injury. He said Knies is dealing with something from the hit. The Leafs coach added they need to check how Knies feels the next day.

“I wouldn’t know (the answer) to that question right now,” Berube said, according to The Athletic. “He’s dealing with something here that happened. And we’ve got to look at him and see how he’s feeling tomorrow.”

Berube looked unsure and concerned while answering the question. He made it clear that no final decision has been made.

