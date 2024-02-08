Matthew Poitras Injury Update: Boston Bruins provide season-ending news for star rookie

Boston Bruins fans received unfortunate news regarding the health of rookie center Matthew Poitras. The team announced he would miss the remainder of the regular season due to shoulder surgery.

Expand Tweet

The 19-year-old, who has been a key contributor to the Bruins' success, underwent a successful open stabilization procedure on his right shoulder, according to a statement from Boston Bruins Medical Director Peter Asnis:

“Matthew Poitras underwent a successful right shoulder open stabilization [Latarjet] procedure today, Feb. 7. The surgery was performed by Dr. Thomas Holovacs at Massachusetts General Brigham Hospital. The expected recovery time is approximately five months.”

General Manager Don Sweeney expressed the team's support for Poitras and emphasized his importance to the team's future:

“Matt has been an important part of our team’s success thus far, and he will be missed. Our medical staff made the recommendation for Matt to proceed with the surgery rather than continue playing with an unstable shoulder and risking further damage.

"Everyone involved supported the decision as to do what was best for him at this time. Matt is just starting his Bruins career and is a key part of our future.”

Poitras' health had been a concern since his return from representing Canada at the IIHF U-20 World Junior Championships. Despite his efforts, Canada failed to medal at the tournament. Poitras played in six of the Bruins' 12 games following the tournament in January, showing signs of discomfort and logging limited ice time. Afterward, Poitras was put on the team's injury report.

Breaking down Matthew Poitras' rookie season before receiving season-ending surgery

The second-round pick in 2022 made an immediate impact upon joining the Bruins this season. He contributed significantly to their early-season success, scoring five goals and tallying 11 points through the first two months. Matthews Poitras' absence will continue to leave a void in the Bruins' center depth as they continue their quest for success in the Atlantic Division, and another Presidents' Trophy.

Without Matthew Poitras, the Bruins will continue to lean on players like Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha to anchor their top six center rotation. The team remains in a strong position atop the division, trailing only the Vancouver Canucks for the most points in the NHL.

As Matthew Poitras begins his recovery journey, Bruins fans will eagerly await his return to the ice, knowing that his talent and contributions will be sorely missed in the interim.