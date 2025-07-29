Matthew Schaefer makes feelings known about possibility of facing Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin early on in NHL career

Matthew Schaefer could face some of the NHL's greats right after getting drafted this year by the New York Islanders. His team's schedule features two of the NHL's biggest superstars: Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

On October 9th, the Islanders will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins in their first game. Two days later, they'll open their home season against the Washington Capitals.

Schaefer spoke about the excitement of getting to play against the two future Hall of Famers in an interview with TSN.

"Yeah, it'd be awesome," Schaefer said. "I mean, obviously playing in the NHL would be amazing, and playing against [Sidney Crosby] would be awesome. So, yeah, I can't wait. It's close to home as well, too. So, you know, if I'm playing that game, I'll bring a lot of family and stuff. So, yeah, can't wait.

"Yeah, obviously it'd be pretty cool. I guess [Alex Ovechkin] won't be breaking too many records like last time. So, obviously, I mean, they're both such great players, and to play against them would be awesome."

Some Isles fans may be concerned about pushing Schaefer to the NHL right away, preferring that the team test him in the developmental leagues first. However, New York's defensive depth is thin after trading its top point-scoring defenseman from last season, Noah Dobson, to the Montreal Canadiens.

Schaefer is just the fifth defenseman in the 21st century to be selected first in the NHL draft. For Islanders, he is their first No. 1 pick since 2009, when they selected John Tavares.

Matthew Schaefer looking to get into shape

An injury during the 2025 World Junior Championships cut short Matthew Schaefer's season. He is yet to resume playing hockey at the top levels. Currently, the Erie Otters prospect is going through a physical development phase in the Islanders camp.

"Well, being in the gym, I think, is the biggest thing," Schaefer said. "Just getting bigger and stronger. Like I said, we're playing against guys that are a lot older, a lot stronger, a lot faster. So, yeah, obviously just being in a day-to-day routine with the NHL guys."

The Islanders finished with a 35-35-12 record last season. They were in the hunt for the playoffs before losing 11 of their last 14 games. Coach Patrick Roy and his coaching team would want better results next season.

