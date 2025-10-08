Matthew Schaefer reveals Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno was first to congratulate him after making Islanders’ opening night roster

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer has made NY Islanders' opening night roster. He is just 18 and was picked first overall in 2025 Draft. He will make his debut on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM EDT.After roster announcement, Schaefer received a message from Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno. Both players lost their mothers to cancer, and they have stayed in touch.&quot;Nick Falingo, I became close to them,&quot; Schaefer said to media on Wednesday, &quot;So, I mean, he lost his mom due to cancer at a, you know, young age too. So, um, he reached out to me, and I was, you know, talking about stuff like that. So we have the same agent. So, yeah, he's been awesome. I mean, he's, he's a character, for sure, and he's a great guy too.&quot;Previously, in late June, Matthew Schaefer became emotional during his Draft. On day one of 2025 Draft, he was wearing a suit jacket with photos of his late mother, Jennifer, inside near his heart. Jennifer died of breast cancer in February 2024. The Islanders added a cancer ribbon and &quot;JS&quot; initials on his jersey. After his name was announced, Schaefer went on stage and kissed the ribbon, and said it meant a lot.&quot;Things like this (cancer ribbon) mean so much to me, and it's so real,&quot; Schaefer said, via NHL.com, &quot;You waited for this moment your whole life, and I wish my mom could have been here, but I know she's with me, my brother, and my dad in spirit.&quot;So for Schaefer, the support from Foligno means a lot.Islanders coach on Matthew Schaefer making opening night rosterMatthew Schaefer missed part of last season with a clavicle injury but played well during training camp. Speaking about him making the opening night roster, Islanders coach Patrick Roy said Schaefer earned his spot with hard work and maturity.&quot;I know how special it will be for him, because it was very special for me when I started my career, ...&quot; Roy said on Tuesday, via NHL.com, &quot;So happy for him. He deserves it. He played hard, practiced hard, so it's the beginning of a new journey for him and for the Islanders organization.&quot;Schaefer is also focused on playing his best when he debuts.&quot;I'm looking to play to the best of my ability,&quot; Schaefer said. &quot;...I can't wait to play the first game.&quot;Matthew Schaefer is expected to start the season with veteran Scott Mayfield. The Islanders believe his skating and smart play will help their defense.