Matthew Tkachuk addresses injury concerns; offseason surgery not ruled out by Panthers captain

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk may need offseason surgery. Speaking after the team’s Stanley Cup win, Tkachuk played with a torn adductor muscle. The injury, near the groin, was severe because the muscle was torn off the bone.

NHL insider David Dwork gave an update from Takchuk. He mentioned that Tkachuk said it’s “50-50” whether he will need surgery. He said he will have tests in the coming weeks. He’s unsure how long the recovery could take.

"It’s not going to be a normal summer for me," Tkachuk said. "But it’s going to be the best summer yet."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Despite the injury, Tkachuk had 23 points in 23 playoff games. He scored key goals and was strong in both offense and defense. He also played more than 22 minutes in several high-pressure games. In Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, he scored once in a 5-1 win to successfully defend their championship.

But after winning his second Stanley Cup, Tkachuk talked about playing through injury.

"I tore my adductor off the bone and then had some hernia thing all on the same side." Tkachuk said, via The Hockey News. "I wanted to throw in the towel a bunch of times. I gotta thank a bunch of people for getting me healthy enough. I'm sure I wasn't the easiest to deal with.

"My fiancee did a great job on days when I probably wasn't in the best mood coming to the rink. My trainers, ... I just owe them so much."

Expand Tweet

Matthew Tkachuk had missed several games before the playoffs after the 4 Nations. Tkachuk may not be ready for the start of next season. But for now, he plans to rest, recover and make a decision about surgery soon.

Matthew Tkachuk previously commented on playing through injury

Last week, Matthew Tkachuk revealed that he did not know if he could play in the playoffs. He had been out since February with a lower-body injury. He only found out a day before Game 1 that he might be able to return to the Florida Panthers lineup.

Tkachuk was proud that he played through it to help his team.

"The first round was definitely the worst I felt, by far," Tkachuk said. "So I knew that even at nowhere close to what I expect out of myself, I knew I needed to help out as best I can if we were going to get by them."

Tkachuk thanked the team doctors and trainers for their help. He is happy since his body held up during the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama