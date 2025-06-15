Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has revealed where he learned the physical net-front tactics that have made him so effective in the playoffs this year - from veteran Oilers forward Corey Perry and members of his own family.

Speaking before Game 5 between the Oilers and Panthers on Saturday, the 27-year-old Tkachuk credited the influence of the 40-year-old Perry, saying:

"Yeah, I actually watched a lot of Corey Perry when I was in London. I remember the Hunters. Dale had me watch a lot of his stuff, compared us to at the time,and so I learned a lot from him.”

Matthew Tkachuk was referring to his time with the London Knights in the OHL, where his former coach, Dale Hunter, had him study Corey Perry’s game tape.

He also credited his father, Keith—who played 20 seasons in the NHL—and his brother Brady, the current captain of the Ottawa Senators, as key influences on his development.

“Learned a lot from my dad (Keith Tkachuk). Now I’m learning a lot from my brother (Senators' Brady). It’s all good guys to learn from. You just got to try to be a dual threat, a passer, a shooter, a screener — try to do it all." Matthew Tkachuk said.

Matthew Tkachuk has 14 assists and 21 points in 21 playoff games so far.

Game 5 Second Period: Matthew Tkachuk and Panthers Up 2-0 on Oilers

The Florida Panthers set the tone early in Game 5, heading into the second intermission with a 2-0 lead over the Oilers. Brad Marchand scored on a breakaway at the 9:12 mark.

Expand Tweet

Florida doubled their lead late in the period when Sam Bennett slipped behind Mattias Janmark and buried his chance, giving the Panthers a two-goal lead.

Expand Tweet

Florida held the edge in the first period, outshooting Edmonton 8-3. However, Edmonton pushed back in the second, holding an 8-5 shot advantage but still couldn’t solve Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Special teams came into play, but both sides managed to kill off penalties. Seth Jones was called for interference at 15:44. At the end of the first period, Vasily Podkolzin was whistled for tripping Dmitry Kulikov. That power play carried 17 seconds into the second period.

In the second frame, penalties piled up. Florida was hit with two — Aaron Ekblad tripped Evander Kane, and Sam Reinhart was called for delay of the game after clearing the puck over the glass.

Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl was sent to the box for high-sticking Dmitry Kulikov with only 20 seconds remaining in the second period. That infraction means the Panthers will open the third with 1:40 of power play time.

