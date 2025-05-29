Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk opened up about the team's chances of winning another Stanley Cup with a roster that includes new players.
The Panthers secured their spot in the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive year after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final. Matthew Tkachuk emphasized that the team's success this season relied heavily on the contribution of new players.
Tkachuk stated that retaining last year's roster would not have led them to this point. He expressed a strong belief that while the core players are essential, the new additions have been crucial in elevating the team to this stage.
We wouldn't be in this position without the new guys that we have this year," Tkachuk said. "If we had run back the same team as last year, we wouldn't be in this position right now. I'm a firm believer in—each year you have your core pieces, but the additions that you make help put us over the top to this point. Really just want to win it for those guys."
A potential rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers is on the horizon. The Oilers lead the Dallas Stars 3-1 in the Western Conference final, needing just one more win to advance.
Matthew Tkachuk's Panthers advance to third straight Stanley Cup final
On Wednesday, the Florida Panthers eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes after defeating them 5-3 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final.
The Hurricanes started strong, with Sebastian Aho scoring twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Matthew Tkachuk pulled the Panthers within one, scoring on a power play goal at 7:23 in the second period, making it 2-1.
Just 30 seconds later, Evan Rodrigues tied the game at 2-2 for Florida. Anton Lundell then gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead heading into the third period. Seth Jarvis evened the score at 3-3 for Carolina at 8:30 in the third period.
Carter Verhaeghe regained the lead for Florida at 4-3 with a goal at 12:21, and Sam Bennett sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, securing a 5-3 win for the Panthers.
Aleksander Barkov, Bennett, Sam Reinhart, and Tkachuk all accumulated two points. Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves and posted a .870 save percentage.
