Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk called for dynasty status after the team secured back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.
On Tuesday, the Panthers delivered a commanding 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6, clinching their second consecutive championship. Tkachuk emphasized the team’s remarkable journey, noting their appearance in three straight Stanley Cup Finals and two championships in that span.
After the game, he expressed gratitude for being part of such a special group. He declared that the Panthers’ consistent success marks them as a dynasty.
"Not for myself personally. I didn’t think this was possible. I could have just thrown in the towel, got myself fixed up, and missed it. There were days I wanted to do that. But I knew this group was too special, and we had a chance," Tkachuk said.
"I’m so lucky to be on this team with this group of guys. Just a special group. We’ve got to be a dynasty now—it’s three years in a row, finals, two championships. This team is so special. Stanley Cup champion—this never gets old," he added.
Matthew Tkachuk played a key role in helping the Florida Panthers win back-to-back championships. He racked up 23 points through eight goals and 15 assists in 23 postseason games, including a goal in the title-winning Game 6.
Matthew Tkachuk and Panthers dominate Edmonton Oilers in the SCF-winning game
On Tuesday, the Florida Panthers clinched their second Stanley Cup title in franchise history after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena.
Sam Reinhart opened the scoring for the home team after giving them a 1-0 lead at 4:36 into the first period. Matthew Tkachuk increased the Panthers' lead to 2-0 with less than one minute remaining in the period.
Reinhart potted his second goal of the night to put the Panthers on a commanding 3-0 lead. This was the lone goal scored in that period. In the final period, Reinhart completed his hat trick after slotting the puck into the back of an empty net to make it 4-0. He scored another empty-netter for his fourth goal of the night to put the Cats up 5-0 at 14:55.
Meanwhile, Vasily Podkolzin was the lone scorer for the Oilers, who scored at 15:18 of the final period for the final scoreline of 5-1. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and posted a .966 save percentage. Sam Bennett was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs.
