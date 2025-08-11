Matthew Tkachuk gets candid about Panthers GM Bill Zito offering long-term contracts to Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand & Aaron Ekblad

Matthew Tkachuk spoke openly about how Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito managed to keep Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad with the team on long-term deals. For him, it was about more than just contracts. It was also about keeping friends and teammates together.

Bennett signed an eight-year, $64 million deal in June after scoring 51 points in 76 regular-season games and 22 points in the playoffs. Marchand joined from Boston in March, before signing a six-year, $31.5 million deal in July. He made a big impact in the postseason, scoring six goals in the Stanley Cup Final.

Aaron Ekblad, who has spent his entire career in Florida, signed an eight-year, $48.8 million contract extension after finishing the season with 33 points despite a 20-game suspension.

Speaking to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, Tkachuk said he wasn’t shocked but admitted there was some uncertainty.

“As a player and more importantly as a friend, you’re more worried that one of your buddies is going to go elsewhere,” he said.

He said all three believe in the team’s direction, enjoy living in Florida and value the players around them.

“They want to live in Florida, they want to play on a good team, and they want to have a great group of players surrounding them,” he added.

Tkachuk expected Ekblad to stay, calling it “impossible” to imagine him leaving, but thought Bennett and Marchand might choose other options.

“I was surprised, though, that they were all able to stay,” he said.

He praised Zito for finding a way to make it work financially and ensuring “everybody was taken care of so well.”

Tkachuk has been a key part of the Panthers’ recent success. Drafted sixth by Calgary in 2016, he is known for his physical play and scoring ability. In the 2024-25 playoffs, he had 23 points in 23 games as Florida won its second straight Stanley Cup against Edmonton. In the regular season, he had 22 goals and 35 assists.

Now, with Bennett, Marchand and Ekblad signed long-term, Matthew Tkachuk is looking forward to another run with the same core group.

“I’m just so excited to have a chance to hopefully run it back with them this year,” he said.

Matthew Tkachuk on Brad Marchand staying with Panthers

In the same interview with ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, Matthew Tkachuk said that when Brad Marchand was first traded to Florida, he thought it would be hard to keep everyone. Over time, he saw how success and living in Florida influenced players.

“People just don't want to leave Florida when they come,” Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk felt the only reason players might leave is for a big difference in money. For Marchand, staying made sense. The veteran forward enjoyed life in Florida and wanted to stay.

