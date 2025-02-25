Matthew Tkachuk appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday after playing for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off. There he talked about the tournament, his pride in representing the United States, and the intense rivalry with Canada.

The USA vs. Canada game started with three fights in the first nine seconds. Tkachuk and his brother Brady were both involved. When Fallon joked about their father’s reaction, Tkachuk said Keith Tkachuk was likely proud.

"I think he was pretty proud,” Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk also talked about how much he valued playing in the tournament. He waited years for a chance to represent the USA in a best-on-best event. He said the team played with pride, and it was an experience he would never forget. Fallon mentioned that over 16 million people watched the final and then asked about the tournament’s history.

"It has been 10 years, I think, since last International, the last international opportunity," Tkachuk said in his response. "So this is my ninth year in the league. So I've kind of gotten the short end of the stick on that. No never had the opportunity.

"So I think you know myself and all the guys that were in this were just so jacked up for it, and I think that's why you saw the fights all at the beginning of that game against Canada. I think guys want to get their anger out of the way," Tkachuk said.

Fallon also asked about the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics. Tkachuk said international teams are strong but believes in Team USA’s chances.

“I truly believe in our team. We got so close with this tournament, looking at next year being a chance at redemption. I truly believe in our chances. Wearing the USA crest there’s nothing like it — we have so much pride in it, and we’ll be ready to go,” Tkachuk said.

Fallon ended the interview by saying he hoped to see Matthew Tkachuk return with a gold medal.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice gives update on Matthew Tkachuk's injury status

The Florida Panthers are waiting for test results to determine Matthew Tkachuk’s recovery timeline. Head coach Paul Maurice expects an update on Monday. He dismissed rumors that Tkachuk could miss the season (via NHL.com), saying:

“He’ll play [again this season].”

Tkachuk suffered a lower-body injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off. Before that, he had 16 points in eight games and a six-game goal streak. The Panthers now hope Matthew Tkachuk will return soon.

