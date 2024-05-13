Matthew Tkachuk gives his honest opinion on Jeremy Swayman's antics following 3-2 Panthers win

In the aftermath of the Florida Panthers' 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins, forward Matthew Tkachuk offered his candid assessment of Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman's on-ice demeanor. Speaking to NHL insider Kyle Bukauskas in a video shared by Sportsnet on X, Tkachuk addressed the contentious battles between himself and Swayman throughout the series.

When asked about Swayman's level of activity with his stick and the additional physicality he brings to the game, Tkachuk didn't hold back.

"Oh, no, not many goalies are as active with the stick like he is, with the slashes and that extra stuff," Tkachuk said.

His acknowledgment of Swayman's penchant for engaging in physical altercations on the ice hinted at the intensity of their matchups. In reflecting on his own approach to facing Swayman, Tkachuk emphasized the need to maintain focus on the ultimate goal.

"So, no. I should probably just stay away from that and just try to put the puck in and try to get some wins here. Got to focus on the task ahead," Tkachuk added.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers' 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins

In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins, tensions soared as Sam Bennett's controversial shove to Charlie Coyle's back stirred controversy.

Despite Boston's early 2-0 lead with goals from David Pastrnak and Brandon Carlo, Florida fought back, rallying to a 3-2 victory.

Bennett's game-tying goal, followed by Aleksander Barkov's game-winner, propelled the Panthers to a 3-1 series lead. However, the play involving Coyle raised questions about interference with Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

“I’m putting that puck in before Swayman’s going to be able to get over there, whether Coyle was on him or not. So, I think that’s the reason why it stood, “And that’s how I saw it, as well,” Bennett said.

While the goal stood, Boston coach Jim Montgomery expressed frustration at what he perceived as a missed call.

“That’s the explanation I got," Montgomery said.

The absence of the Bruins' leading scorer, Brad Marchand, further weakened their lineup after he was reportedly in concussion protocol following a hit from Bennett in the previous game.

Despite Pastrnak's impressive goal and Carlo's contribution, the Bruins couldn't match the Panthers' relentless offense, as evidenced by Florida's significant shot advantage.

With Boston facing elimination, they now must win three straight games, including two on the road, to stay alive in the playoffs.