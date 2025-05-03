Matthew Tkachuk praised his Florida Panthers teammate Brad Marchand for his ability to throw opponents off their game.

Ad

The Florida Panthers wrapped up their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games on Wednesday and will now take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Tkachuk praised Marchand's ability to get under opponents' skin with his words, saying:

"He's probably just got the experience against some of these, some of these guys, and knows when get them off their game. Like, he's, he's smart with that stuff. He's got some pretty good chirps.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tkachuk said that the players who can truly impact a game are the ones who can back up their trash talk on the ice.

“The guy that makes you the most mad, and the guy that's in your face, you know, might chirp you a little bit, but can also go on the ice and back it up and put the puck in the net and produce and ultimately win games."

Ad

Tkachuk went on to express that the Panthers are very lucky to have a player like Marchand, who can do it all.

Through the first five playoff games with the Panthers, Marchand has contributed four assists.

Matthew Tkachuk on Brad Marchand's impact on Panthers

After spending 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand was traded to the Panthers ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk also spoke about the impact Marchand has had on the Panthers since arriving in Florida.

“The team morale skyrocketed, getting a guy like that. I know everybody in Boston, or at least everybody I’ve talked to, weren’t too big fans of us, but now they are, especially now that we’re playing the Leafs. Everybody in Boston is pulling for us, especially against the Leafs,” Tkachuk said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk added that Marchand doesn't get enough credit for how incredible of a player and teammate he has been so far. He noted it was terrible and brutal facing him all those years in Boston, making it even better to have him on their side now.

The Panthers will face the Maple Leafs in the playoffs for just the second time ever. Their only previous postseason meeting was in the 2023 playoffs when Florida defeated Toronto in five games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama