Brandon Hagel and Matthew Tkachuk fought just two seconds into the game at Bell Centre on Saturday. It was the first of three fights in nine seconds during Canada and the United States' first faceoff in the 4 Nations. The game was intense, with strong checking from both teams, however, Team USA won 3-1.

Now, many wonder if the physical play will continue in Thursday’s championship game in Boston. Well, so far, things are heading in the same direction. Team USA’s Matthew Tkachuk responded to Team Canada’s Brandon Hagel after he questioned the Americans' intentions during an interview.

NHL insider Eric Engels asked Hagel about the need to initiate fights versus the USA after they lost 2-1 to Sweden on Monday.

“I think we’re out there playing for the flag, not the cameras," Hagel said. "That’s a part of Canada that we have in there. We don’t need to initiate anything."

Hagel, who is signed to an 8-year, $52,000,000 contract, also claimed that U.S. players planned their fights in a group chat.

"We don’t have any group chats going on," Hagel said. "We’re going out there playing our game and then giving it everything and doing it for our country. We don’t need to initiate everything. We’re just going to play as hard as we can and do it for the flag on the chest.”

In his reply, Tkachuk dismissed Hagel’s remarks.

“Well, I mean maybe their team doesn’t like each other if they don’t have group chats," Tkachuk said.

He added that Team USA is focused on winning, not outside talk.

"I think that’s just a player enjoying his opportunity," Tkachuk said."I think that our team does not care about anything that they say, and there’s been a lot of chatter and talk from individuals, but we care about one thing in this room (to win).

"And we have millions of people that are watching us and supporting us around this country and we’re very prideful in playing for them and the guys in the room. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for us."

Both teams meet again in the 4 Nations Face-off final on Thursday. The Tkachuk brothers, Matthew and Brady, are expected to play despite recent injuries.

Matthew Tkachuk wants to inspire young players

Earlier, Matthew Tkachuk said the game is about more than winning. He wants to inspire young U.S. hockey players.

"It's something that we don't take for granted. The millions of people supporting us and the generations before us -- and the generations that we could add to -- and the kids that are watching at home that want to be us, we could open up a whole new wave of hockey players in this country," Matthew Tkachuk said (via ESPN).

So, Matthew Tkachuk is not taking the opportunity lightly. He considers it an honor to represent the USA at an international level.

