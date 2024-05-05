Matthew Tkachuk indicates the Panthers anticipated the Bruins' victory throughout the series against the Leafs

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk played a major role in the Panthers' journey to the 2023 Stanley Cup final. They will face the Bruins in the upcoming Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

Speaking to reporters after practice, Tkachuk didn't hesitate to give his take on the outcome of the Toronto Maple Leafs versus Boston Bruins series.

"Without this coming out too badly, I think we all knew it was probably going to Boston the way that series was going ... I think throughout the whole series we were probably expecting they were going to come out and win it one way or another," Tkachuk said.

The Maple Leafs' loss to the Bruins in Game 7 was a bitter pill to swallow for Toronto fans. The team fell short despite battling back from a 3-1 series deficit to force a decisive game.

David Pastrnak's overtime goal sealed their fate, extending their playoff woes.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe's post-game comment encapsulated the frustration and disappointment felt by the team and its supporters.

"It's very evident when teams play the Leafs, they set up the game for the Leafs to beat themselves, And I thought we did that in Games 3 and 4. We beat ourselves with how we played at home," Keefe said, via hockeynews.com.

Forward Mitch Marner bore the brunt of criticism following the series against the Bruins. His lackluster playoff performance, highlighted by just one goal and three points in seven games, raises questions about his future with the team. His contract approaches expiration next summer.

The Leafs' postseason exit has reignited discussions about the team's direction and potential offseason changes. With only one series win during the Auston Matthews era, the organization should address its shortcomings and assemble a roster capable of making a deeper playoff run.

Matthew Tkachuk and Panthers set to face Bruins in Eastern Conference Second Round

The Florida Panthers secured a spot in the Eastern Conference second round after eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins advanced with a Game 7 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As the top seed from the Atlantic Division, the Panthers will enjoy a home-ice advantage against the Bruins, the second seed. Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk led Florida with nine points each in the first round, supported by Sam Reinhart's three goals.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky posted solid numbers. Despite losing all four regular-season matchups against Boston, Florida remains a formidable opponent. The Bruins, led by Brad Marchand, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak, look to challenge.

Pavel Zacha led Boston against Florida in the regular season, with strong goaltending from Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Florida has historical postseason success against Boston, winning in 1996 and last season. However, it has fallen short in the Stanley Cup Final each time.