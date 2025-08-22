Matthew Tkachuk injury: NHL insider drops crucial update on Panthers superstar's surgery & timeline for 2025-26 season

Florida Panthers fans got some unwelcome news regarding star forward Matthew Tkachuk. NHL insider David Pagnotta took to X to publish an update regarding Tkachuk’s injury situation.

Pagnotta confirmed Tkachuk underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia suffered during last season’s 4 Nations Face-Off. Pagnotta dropped the following update:

“Can confirm Matthew Tkachuk underwent surgery a few weeks ago and will miss the start of the season. Timeline is unclear, but he could be out of action as long as sometime in January.”

It’s uncertain when specifically Tkachuk sustained the injury. He missed the 4 Nations Face-Off final between the US and Canada. Tkachuk then missed the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season, but returned for the playoffs.

The 27-year-old suited up for all of the Panthers’ 23 postseason games, scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists for 23 points.

Matthew Tkachuk’s absence will leave a major hole in the Panthers’ lineup. The team will be looking to find internal replacements on the second line.

If Tkachuk does remain out until January, the club will rely on him to come back in the second half of the season to boost the club’s playoff push.

Matthew Tkachuk headed to LTIR after injury update

The Panthers will likely move Tkachuk's contract to LTIR once the season begins - Source: Imagn

With Matthew Tkachuk out for roughly three to four months, he’s eligible for LTIR. That situation means the Florida Panthers can move his $9.5 million cap hit, allowing the team to start the season cap compliant.

The Panthers, however, could face a cap crunch when Tkachuk returns to the ice. Unless the Panthers use the same move the Tampa Bay Lightning did with Nikita Kucherov a few seasons ago, the Panthers will need to clear cap space at some point during the season.

The good news is that the club will have time to figure out what to do in order to fit Tkachuk’s contract back onto their cap structure.

There’s also a possibility that the Panthers could acquire some help to fill Matthew Tkachuk’s spot in the lineup. Since there aren’t many options remaining via free agency, a trade could be on the horizon.

One thing is certain: The remaining team members will need to rally to pick up the slack. Given the Panthers’ depth, someone could step up to make up for Tkachuk’s absence on the ice.

