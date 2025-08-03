Matthew Tkachuk injury: NHL insider Elliotte Friedman drops concerning update on Panthers star's return for 2025-26 season

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk may not be ready for the start of the 2025-26 NHL season, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. Tkachuk revealed serious injuries after winning the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. This was the Panthers' second straight Stanley Cup win after making it to the finals three years in a row, since Tkachuk joined the team.After Game 6 win against the Edmonton Oilers and lifting the Stanley Cup, Tkachuk revealed that he was playing through a torn adductor muscle. But this was not the only problem he had during the 2024-25 season. He also suffered a sports hernia while playing for Team USA in February.&quot;I wouldn’t be here without the trainers and the doctors and those people, and that’s what makes this Cup more special for me,&quot; Tkachuk said, via NHL.com. &quot;I’m so lucky.&quot;On Sunday's episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman reported that Tkachuk is expected to miss the beginning of the season due to that injury.&quot;I think we'll we're going to find out at some point here that Tkachuck will miss the start of the season,&quot; Friedman said. [34:12 onwards] &quot;I think he'll be back in time for the Olympics (scheduled from 6 to 22 February). Obviously, that's a huge deal for him, and it was always going to be set up that way.&quot;But I think he's going to miss a start of the year (season) and a chunk of time after that. I don't know what the timeline is going to be, but it's going to be something like that.&quot;Despite the injuries, the 27-year-old forward played all 23 playoff games for Florida. He tied for the team lead in points with 23 and scored the Cup-winning goal in Game 6 against Edmonton. Panthers coach Paul Maurice said:“He was a mess,” referring to Tkachuk’s condition before the playoffs.Yet Matthew Tkachuk managed his play and avoided further damage until the final games. After the win, Tkachuk said:“Coming down here to Florida changed my life forever.”As he recovers, we can expect him to return in time to compete for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics.Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk celebrates second Stanley Cup with familyPreviously, on July 22, Matthew Tkachuk brought the Stanley Cup home for the second straight year. The Panthers forward started his day in St. Louis at the Children’s Hospital, which he called a “mandatory first stop” to lift the spirits of young patients. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe then stopped by the Brentwood Police Department and said (via NHL.com):“I’ve never took it in a cell … hopefully that’s my last time in a cell unless it’s with the Cup again.”Tkachuk also visited the local fire department, saying he has a lot of respect for first responders. Later, he met up with his family, including his dad, Keith, and brother, Brady Tkachuk.