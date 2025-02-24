Matthew Tkachuk injury: Panthers HC Paul Maurice provides significant update on star forward's availability for season

Hockey fans won't see Matthew Tkachuk suiting up for the Florida Panthers for the foreseeable future. On Monday morning, Coach Paul Maurice said on a radio show that Tkachuk's injury could be long-term.

However, it appears like they have dodged the worst-case scenario since he said that he will return to play later this season. There was some worry that Tkachuk's injury could have ended his season, so Panther fans can breathe a sigh of relief now.

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared on X (formerly Twitter) what Maurice had to say about his star forward during the appearance on the Joe Rose Show on Monday morning.

"On the @JoeRoseShow this morning, FLA coach Paul Maurice said Matthew Tkachuk’s injury (believed to be a groin) could be a bit longer term, “But he’s playing for us this year," Friedman wrote.

Tkachuk is believed to be dealing with a groin injury from Team USA's 3-1 win over Team Canada during robin-round play at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He attempted to play in the finals against Canada but was limited to just 6:47 minutes of ice time before he sat the rest of the game.

The 27-year-old has put together another strong season in Florida producing 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) through 52 games. His absence will be a massive loss for the Panthers.

Panthers need Matthew Tkachuk back for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

If the Florida Panthers want any chance of going for back-to-back Stanley Cups, they need a healthy Matthew Tkachuk.

Since being acquired in a blockbuster trade during the 2022 NHL offseason, Tkachuk has changed the culture in Florida.

In his first season, he carried the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Finals with several clutch goals throughout the run where he accumulated 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games. He followed that up with another 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 24 games en route to the Panthers winning the 2024 Stanley Cup.

Tkachuk has the fourth most playoff points in the league over the last two seasons, behind only Connor McDavid (62 points), Leon Draisaitl (49 points) and Evan Bouchard (49 points).

The Panthers will continue to play without Matthew Tkachuk on Tuesday night in Nashville to face the Predators. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Bridgestone Arena.

