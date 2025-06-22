Matthew Tkachuk jokes about "3 most certain things in life" ahead of Panthers' Stanley Cup parade on Sunday

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk is ready to keep the championship celebration going at the team's Stanley Cup parade on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale.

The Panthers will be celebrating their second consecutive Stanley Cup title after defeating the Edmonton Oilers again in the Stanley Cup Finals this year.

Tkachuk jokingly posted on social media:

"3 most certain things in life - 1) Death 2) Taxes 3) Me shotgunning a Bud Light at elbo room tomorrow."

He was referring to the Elbo Room bar in Fort Lauderdale, where the Panthers celebrated on Wednesday. Tkachuk was seen spraying fans with champagne and beer as the team partied with supporters at the iconic beachfront bar.

"Can’t wait for the parade ! We have the best fans in the world! @FlaPanthers" Tkachuk added.

After the Panthers’ locker room cleanout at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, Matthew Tkachuk said that the team didn’t just dominate in games—they’re also leading the charge when it comes to celebrating.

Fans react to Matthew Tkachuk's comments on Stanley Cup parade celebration

Matthew Tkachuk's comments about shotgunning Bud Light at the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup parade have garnered plenty of reactions from fans.

Many fans expressed excitement about the parade, with one writing:

"I will be there tomorrow LFG!!!!"

Another fan poked fun at Tkachuk's beer of choice

“Gotta improve your choice of beer, embarrassing.”

"Thank you. You all made an autistic boy very very happy. Again. My son and I wish you guys the best parade ever. Again." one fan wrote.

"2nd best. STL will always be #1. Enjoy the parade, you’re one of the toughest SOB I’ve ever seen . Congratulations!!! We can’t wait to see you in St Louis with the cup!" another fan wrote,

"Congrats on your second Cup Chucky! Get coach to shotgun a few with you!" a user commented.

"We love our b2b SCC Florida Panthers! Hoping for no rain on our parade tomorrow. But, buddy, Bud Light isn’t a man’s beer." another user wrote.

Tkachuk's comments seem to have hyped up Panthers fans who are eager to celebrate with the team at Sunday's cup parade.

