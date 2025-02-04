Matthew Tkachuk labels himself as "one of the few Americans who loves the country so much" in front of Prez Donald Trump during speech at White House

Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk expressed his strong feelings for his country during a speech in front of President Donald Trump at the White House, celebrating the Florida Panthers' historic Stanley Cup championship on Monday.

Matthew Tkachuk took the opportunity to express his gratitude for being an American, calling the day "incredible" for him. He said:

"Being one of the few Americans who loves the conutry so much. This is such an incredible day for myself, and I wake up every day really grateful to be an American.

"This team, this group of guys is super special. Everybody sees what we do on the ice, but I've built bonds with these guys I will have for the rest of my life."

The event was notable as the Panthers became the first team to visit Trump since he returned to office. After the ceremony in the White House's East Room, the Panthers went to the Oval Office to click pictures with President Donald Trump.

During the event, Trump also received a special "Trump 47" jersey along with a gold stick as part of the celebration.

The Panthers won their first championship after beating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of a nail-biting Stanley Cup Finals last year. It was the second straight appearance for the Cats in the Cup final, having lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

Trump lauds Matthew Tkachuk's Florida Panthers

President Donald Trump praised the Florida Panthers for their impressive Stanley Cup victory. He acknowledged the potential for a difficult loss but emphasized the resilience showcased by the team.

Trump noted that the championship was widely viewed and highlighted the Panthers as they improved, eventually leading to their victory.

"I said, 'Ooh this is going be a tough loss,” President Trump said via NHL.com.

“That would've been bad, but real champions can pull it out. It was a tremendous championship watched by all. You had couple of really close calls, and I watched the team get better and better and better, and then they won.”

Matthew Tkachuk played a crucial role in the Panthers' run to their first championship victory. He led the team in scoring, with 22 points, contributing six goals and 16 assists in 24 playoff games.

The Panthers are gearing up for a strong defense of their title, leading the Pacific Division with 67 points. The Cats face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

