Matthew Tkachuk makes his feelings known on opportunity to line up with brother Brady at 4 Nations Face-Off

On Monday, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to talk about playing with his brother, Brady, at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He praised the 4 Nations, claiming it was more competitive than the All-Star game.

Ad

"Never. It was our first time. We played an All-Star Game together, but that’s fake. So we … It was our first ever opportunity,” Matthew said. “And we grew up, like always, competing against each other and dreaming about eventually one day, he plays in Ottawa, I’m in Florida. So we knew it’d be tough for the regular season, but we always had the dreams of playing with each other. And, you know, it finally came true."

Ad

Trending

Matthew Tkachuk played three games, scoring three points (two goals, one assist) with a 0 rating. He had a strong game against Finland, scoring twice on the power play. His brother, Brady Tkachuk, played four games, scoring three points (three goals) with a +3 rating. He scored twice against Finland and once in the final against Canada.

Matthew also spoke about his father, Keith Tkachuk, a former NHL player. Fallon showed a picture of Keith getting emotional during Matthew’s Stanley Cup win in 2024.

Ad

“I think that’s the only time I’ve seen him cry,” Matthew said. “My brother cried too, which hasn’t happened since we were kids playing mini sticks.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk shared special moment involving his father, Keith

Matthew Tkachuk shared an emotional moment involving his father, Keith. Keith was one of the best U.S.A. players of his time. He has played for the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues and Atlanta Thrashers.

Matthew talked about his father’s 19-year hockey career on the show:

"He (Keith) played 19 years and was one of the best players of all time and one of the best Americans of all time. And he, unfortunately, never got the chance to win the Cup. And I don’t think he would change a thing to see one of his boys lift that trophy.

Ad

And one of the coolest moments I had was after that on the ice (after winning the Cup in 2024), having my whole family out there with me... I had the Cup in my hands for some reason. This was after all the celebrating. And I got to hand it to him, and it was one of the most special moments of my life."

Matthew Tkachuk's interview also helped bring NHL attention to a bigger audience. Fallon’s show reaches millions of viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles