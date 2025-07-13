Matthew Tkachuk makes feelings known on securing third consecutive Stanley Cup, reveals Panthers' strategy for 2025-26 NHL season

After winning two straight Stanley Cups, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk talked about the team's plan for the 2025–26 NHL season. He said the team’s focus is on returning to the playoffs. Tkachuk believes this mindset keeps the pressure low and helps them play better.

Ad

"To be honest, I think we just talk about making the playoffs," Tkachuk said, (Timestamp: 6:29.) "I think that's what makes our team, you know, as good and successful as we are, is that we're not like some of these teams,"

He explained that some teams start the year thinking only about winning the Stanley Cup. He said this can create stress and lead to mistakes.

Ad

Trending

"You know, there's a bunch of teams in the league that have a chance to win each & every year," Tkachuk said. "Now, call it 10 teams or whatever. I think some of the mistakes that those teams make is they start looking at the end goal at the start, you know, it's, it's "Cup or bust," you know, we have to win. We have to win."

Ad

The Panthers, however, take things step by step. Their first goal each season is to reach the playoffs. Once in, they trust their ability to compete. Matthew Tkachuk said that once you’re in the playoffs, you have a real chance to win. That’s the approach they’ll keep using.

"That's our mindset," Tkachuk said. "Make it a small target on what we want to accomplish, and that's getting through the regular season, becoming a playoff team, and then from there, you see what happens,"

Ad

"Because whenever you make playoffs, you have a chance to win. So we don't look at that whole end goal at the start of it. ...that's what makes our team successful."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This summer, the Florida Panthers are celebrating their second straight championship. The names of 52 team members were added to the Stanley Cup, including forward Brad Marchand, who joined the team near the 2025 trade deadline.

For now, it's clear from Tkachuk's statement that the team is not thinking about a third straight cup yet. They will take it one game at a time when the new season starts.

Matthew Tkachuk is grateful for winning two Stanley Cups

Since joining the Florida Panthers in 2022, Matthew Tkachuk has helped the team reach three straight Stanley Cup Finals, with wins in 2024 and 2025.

Ad

"Coming down here to Florida (from Calgary) changed my life forever,” Tkachuk said, via NHL.com. "Three finals (appearances), two championships (wins), ...This is what makes it all worth it, and it’s so special."

Matthew Tkachuk had a strong playoff run this year. He played all 23 games and led the team in points with 23. He also scored the championship-winning goal in Game 6 against Edmonton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama