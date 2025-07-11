  • home icon
Matthew Tkachuk doesn't mince words about feeling bad for defeating Connor McDavid's Oilers in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 11, 2025 04:49 GMT
Florida Panthers Celebrate 2025 Stanley Cup Win At E11EVEN Miami - Source: Getty
Matthew Tkachuk doesn't feel bad for defeating Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals with the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers won their second consecutive Stanley Cup in the 2024-25 season, once again beating Connor McDavid and the Oilers. The Panthers took the series in six games after edging out the Oilers in a seven-game battle the year before.

During an interview at Edgewood Tahoe, Matthew Tkachuk explained what it meant to beat Edmonton in back-to-back Finals.

"It's hard (winning back-to-back Stanley Cups). I've gotten a few here today from Western Canadians like, 'Can't you just let Edmonton get it?' or "Do you feel bad for them?'
"I'm like, you don't feel bad for anybody because at the end of the day, we lost to Vegas a few years ago and nobody gave a s**t about us," Tkachuk said. (2:32 onwards)
youtube-cover
He was referring to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final where the Vegas Golden Knights defeated Tkachuk's Panthers in 5 games.

Tkachuk went on to praise Panthers fans and the hockey interest in South Florida:

"What I've seen from my time in South Florida is they care a ton so much about hockey, more than I could have ever pictured. So, I've loved playing there. It's been the time of my life. Best thing that's happened to me in my sports uh in my hockey career."
Tkachuk also expressed his excitement about the opportunity to go for another Stanley Cup.

Matthew Tkachuk on coming to Florida

When Matthew Tkachuk was dealt to the Florida Panthers in the 2022 offseason after six years with the Calgary Flames, he couldn’t have predicted just how things would unfold.

Since arriving, he’s been genuinely impressed by how strongly the South Florida community has embraced both him and the team.

“Like thinking about how much South Florida's changed and how much people have I don't want to say cared more because they cared a lot when I got there," Tkachuk said. (3:21 onwards)
"Like it would crush me to have this good of a team that we have for the next however many years and waste opportunities."

Tkachuk doesn't want to waste this potential and is determined to keep the good times rolling in Florida by capturing another Stanley Cup.

