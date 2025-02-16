  • home icon
By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Feb 16, 2025 10:30 GMT
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - United States v Canada - Source: Getty
J.T. Miller #10 of Team USA and Colton Parayko #55 of Team Canada were the third pair to fight within nine seconds of the game (Source: Getty Images)

Team Canada's game with Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off lived up to its billing. The players on the ice showed maximum competitiveness, with the USA emerging 3-1 victors. The start was as crazy as it could get, with three fights inside the first nine seconds, which energised a packed house at the Bell Center in Montreal.

Jack Guentzel got two goals for his team sandwiched between a Dylan Larkin clincher. Team USA came from behind at 5:31 in the first period, thanks to a brilliant play by Connor McDavid. But the headlines were already rolling before any of the goalscorers got on the sheet.

Team USA's Matthew Tkachuk was the first to throw his mits as he challenged Brandon Hagel. He was followed by his brother Brady taking on Sam Bennett imemdiately after. A few seconds later, after a scuffle near the Canadian goal, J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko got into it.

After the game, both Tkachuk brothers were asked if the fights were pre-planned. Taking a softer route, Brady, the younger of the two Bradys, said that there had been a discussion, but he was pushed by Matthew to reveal the entire truth. The Tkachuks and J.T. Miller had made a group chat where they discussed the possibility of taking up fights to send a message.

"We had a little discussion earlier in the day," Brady initially said.
"Tell them the truth," Matthew said.
"There was a group chat going on today. Still something [inaudible].We just reaffirmed we are gonna do that. I think Matthew’s fight to start off was such an energy boost. I was more excited and more nervous than my own and Miller’s to cap it off to go against a big guy like that, I think he did a great job. I think it was pretty awesome to us," Brady added.
Matthew Tkachuk not concerned about any injury after big night in Montreal

During the game, Matthew Tkachuk seemed to have sustained a lower body injury, and he wasn't on the ice for the last 13 minutes. He appeared to have discussions with the trainer on the bench but said that he was feeling good about himself.

“I feel good,” he said. “Definitely way better after a win. Should be all good."

Matthew and Co. will hope that all of them stay fit and continue their strong performances in their final game of the league stage against Team Finland at TD Garden. Team Canada, meanwhile, will get ready to face the jeers of the Boston crowd when they take on Team Sweden.

