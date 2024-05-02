Matthew Tkachuk responds to how they “cheated” in Game 5 with controversial goalie interference calls

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk had some choice words in response to claims that his team cheated during Game 5 of their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

During Matthew Tkachuk’s recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the talented winger responded to questions about goalie interference calls. Tkachuk replied:

"Just don’t touch Bob."

By “Bob,” Tkachuk referred to Panthers’ starting netminder Sergei Bobrovsky.

The spirited exchange between Matthew Tkachuk and McAfee centered around the “chatter” regarding how the Panthers seemingly manipulated plays so that goals become disallowed due to goalie interference.

Specifically, McAfee confronted Tkachuk:

"My question for you is, when did you guys learn to cheat like you did against Tampa Bay, with the goalie interference?"

To his credit, Tkachuk kept his cool but fired back point-blank, saying:

"Stay away from him (Bobrovsky), and there won’t be any problems."

McAfee would go on to grill Tkachuk over the interference calls, asking him if he heard any of the chatter surrounding the goal interference controversies that he, McAfee, among other analysts, had raised during Game 5.

Tkachuk calmly replied:

"I did not hear the chatter. I was celebrating the win."

Check out the fiery exchange here:

Tkachuk and company handily took care of the Lightning, taking the series in five games. Goalie interference controversies aside, the Panthers look strong as they wait for the winner of the Leafs-Bruins series.

As Tkachuk summed it up, a few extra days of rest should help the team recover and be ready for their second-round showdown.

Matthew Tkachuk leading the way in Florida

Matthew Tkachuk has emerged as a leader in Florida. He does it at both ends of the ice, providing grit and scoring.

Tkachuk currently leads the Panthers in scoring this postseason with three goals and six assists for nine points. He’s a +4 and has averaged over 18 minutes per game.

He’s delivered on everything the Panthers hoped for when the team acquired him from Calgary.

Florida captain Sasha Barkov reflected on Tkachuk’s value to the club earlier this season, stating per The Hockey News:

"He’s tearing it up right now, but I think the whole season, whether he’s on the scoresheet or not, he’s been a key player for us."

Thus far this postseason, Tkachuk has been one of the keys to the Panthers’ success.

Barkov would go on to add:

"Off the ice, he’s the leader."

The Panthers will continue to rely on Tkachuk’s leadership as they move into this year’s second round. The team hopes to repeat last season’s run, hopefully winning the Cup for the first time in their history.

With Tkachuk leading the way, the Panthers can be confident they have a chance to win it all this season.