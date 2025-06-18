Matthew Tkachuk reveals multiple gruesome injuries that almost sidelined him from playing in Stanley Cup playoffs

Matthew Tkachuk has revealed the extent of the gruesome injuries he battled through to help the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup.

The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions once again, securing their second straight title with a dominant 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 on Tuesday night in front of their home crowd.

The Panthers become only the third team this century to repeat as champions, cementing their place among the NHL’s modern dynasties. In an emotional interview after clinching the championship, Tkachuk opened up about the pain and frustration he endured throughout the playoffs.

"I tore my adductor off the bone and had some hernia thing on the same side.Wanted to throw in the towel bunch of times," Tkachuk revealed.

"I'm sure, I got to thank lot of people made me healthy enough, I wasn't easiest to deal with. ... on days where I probably wasn't in the best mood, coming to the rink, trainers, I wasn't in the best mood, I just owe them so much,"

Tkachuk thanked the trainers, doctors and support staff for helping him. He also admitted that there were times when he wanted to give up but credited the Panthers medical staff for getting him healthy enough to compete.

He started feeling better as the postseason went on. Tkachuk finished the playoffs with 15 assists and 23 points in 23 games.

Matthew Tkachuk gets "emotional" on family support

Matthew Tkachuk had a special cheering section for Game 6. His father Keith, mother, Chantal Oster, and brother, Brady, were in attendance in Florida.

When asked about having his family there to support him, Tkachuk responded:

"I wouldn’t be here without them, great support system at home here and then, my parent, by brother and my sister, I wouldn’t be here without them,” Tkachuk said.

“It's so emotional, because this is a dream, you have a childhood dream to win a Stanley Cup and do this back to back times, going to three straight final win two them, I mean we are dynasty."

Matthew Tkachuk reflected on the past few years, saying that it's still difficult to believe how everything has played out, and he considers his move to Florida one of the most incredible turns in his career.

