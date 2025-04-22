Matthew Tkachuk's injury status a concern as Panthers stress on big decision for Game 1 against Lightning

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk could return to the lineup for Game 1 of their first-round series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice announced that Tkachuk will be a game-time decision after further evaluation from team doctors later on Tuesday.

The superstar winger missed the final 25 games of the regular season because of a groin injury suffered while sitting up for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February. Florida went 13-11-1 in that lengthy stretch without their superstar winger.

Panthers reporter Katie Engleson shared the latest update Paul Maurice provided on Tkachuk following Tuesday's morning skate on X (formerly Twitter).

"Per HC Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk will be a game time decision for game 1. Maurice says he will continued to be evaluated by doctors and then they will make a decision whether or not he is cleared to play," Engleson wrote.

Matthew Tkachuk piled up 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in just 52 games in 2024-25. He's in the third season of the eight-year, $76,000,000 contract signed with Florida following the blockbuster trade from Calgary.

Matthew Tkachuk is chomping at the bit to return for the playoffs

Matthew Tkachuk has not missed much time due to injury in his NHL career, so he's itching to get back in time for Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Here was what he had to say when on the "Up and Adams Show" last week. Key Adams shared the clip on X.

"It's been crushing me the last little bit; I've been wanting to get out there so bad... For the last month and a little bit, I've just been itching so badly," Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk has been one of the best playoff performers in recent years, and his return would be a massive boost for Florida.

The 27-year-old has amassed 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 44 combined games over the last two postseasons. Only Connor McDavid (62 points), Leon Draisaitl (49 points), and Evan Bouchard (49 points) have been more productive in that span.

Tkachuk will hope to make his return to the lineup when the series begins between the Panthers and Lightning on Tuesday night in Tampa Bay. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. EST at Amalie Arena.

