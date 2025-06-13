The Florida Panthers lost 5-4 to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 12, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. Florida had a strong start and led 3-0 in the first period. Matthew Tkachuk scored two power-play goals and Anton Lundell added another goal.

The Oilers came back in the second period, scoring three goals to tie the game. In the third period, Edmonton took a 4-3 lead. The Panthers tied the game 4-4 with 20 seconds left in regulation. Leon Draisaitl then scored the overtime winner for Edmonton.

After the game, Matthew Tkachuk said Florida sat back too much in the second period. He said the Oilers scored on the power play and kept coming at them.

"Just probably sat back a little bit at the start. They got one run on the power play and then yeah they kept coming. We probably got a little too a little too stretched out and just weren't as connected when fives are on the ice as we were in the first," Tkachuk said.

Sam Reinhart also shared his thoughts after the loss. He said the Florida Panthers became too passive in the second period. He said they watched the play develop instead of staying active.

"Like I just said at the start, just a little bit too passive — watching the play develop a little bit too much," Reinhart said [1:24].

Brad Marchand predicted Oilers’ game 4 response against the Panthers

A day before Game 4, Brad Marchand said the Oilers would bounce back. He expected a strong game from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers responded exactly as he predicted and won the game in overtime to tie the series 2-2.

“You get a team’s best after (a loss like) that,” Marchand said, via NHL.com. “I think, especially with the players they have in that room and how competitive they are, they’re going to bounce back.”

“When you have that type of leadership with those top two guys, that’s a dangerous combination,” Brad Marchand added.

Marchand showed respect for Edmonton after their Game 3, 6-1 loss, and said the Oilers have good leaders and won’t give up easily. His prediction came true, as Edmonton stayed calm and played smartly.

