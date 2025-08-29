Matthew Tkachuk shares 5-word message remembering former teammate Johnny Gaudreau a year since his tragic death

On Friday, Matthew Tkachuk remembered his former teammate Johnny Gaudreau, who died on August 29, 2024, while riding a bike near their hometown in New Jersey. Tkachuk shared a five-word message on Instagram. The Florida Panthers forward shared a picture of them and wrote:

“Thinking of you today hockey.”

via Instagram/@matthew_tkachuk

Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” built played 11 NHL seasons between Calgary and Columbus. He was a seven-time All-Star, won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014, and the Lady Byng Trophy in 2017. He also earned votes for the Calder and Hart trophies.

Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau spent several years as linemates in Calgary. Tkachuk, drafted in 2016, brought physical play and scoring that matched well with Gaudreau’s skill. The connection they shared explains why Tkachuk still feels the loss deeply.

Now with Florida, Tkachuk has become an important player for the Panthers. He helped them win two straight Stanley Cups, both against the Edmonton Oilers. In the 2024-25 playoffs, he recorded 23 points in 23 games.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, also shared her own post on the death anniversary. She reshared a video of him posted by the Columbus Blue Jackets and tied it to their engagement day, August 29. She wrote:

“I have the best husband. One year closer to seeing you again and being with you forever. Forever for real. 8/29/2020 we got engaged. 8/29 is a reminder of what forever means to me. I love you.”

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

Matthew Tkachuk and others' generosity towards JM Foundation in honour of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother

The John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation started this March to honor the brothers and support others. Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau lead the foundation.

Donations have supported the work from the beginning. In an interview with Calgary Eyeopener's Josh Page, Meredith said support grew even more this summer.

Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett and Zach Werenski each showed generosity at their weddings, asking guests to donate to the foundation instead of giving gifts.

"They all got married this past July," Meredith said, via CBC.ca "They all on their wedding website, they said, please in lieu of gifts to give donations to the John and Matty Foundation. That blew me away."

Meredith said this made a big impact and inspired her to continue.

On the brothers' death anniversary, more donations were announced. The NHL and Blue Jackets each gave $13,000 and $21,000. These gifts honored Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13 and Matthew’s No. 21.

