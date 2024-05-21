Matthew Tkachuk speaks out on his battle with Bruins' David Pastrnak

Florida Panthers' forward Matthew Tkachuk talked about his clash with Boston Bruins' star David Pastrnak earlier in the playoffs. The fight took place during the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series on May 8th in Game 2.

Reflecting on the altercation on 'The Pat McAfee Show', Tkachuk described the circumstances leading up to the fight.

"I remember their bottom six guys trying to start something. We scored on the penalty kill, so we had four guys out there and they had five, which I felt was an unfair scrum advantage. So me and pasta went over and talked to the refs," Tkachuk said

As tensions intensified, Tkachuk initiated a conversation with Pastrnak, proposing a fight.

"I just asked him if he wanted to fight. He said, 'No, I'd rather fight next game.' And I was like, 'No, we're fighting right now.' He then said, 'Alright, maybe,'" Tkachuk added

The decision to fight was not immediate for Pastrnak, who appeared to consult with Bruins coach Jim Montgomery before committing.

"He then looked at me from bench to bench and said he was going out there. I looked at Paul and said, 'I'm going,'" Tkachuk said

This unexpected decision by Matthew Tkachuk, particularly while on the penalty kill, was even surprising for him.

"There was some confusion because we were on the penalty kill and I usually don't do that. I just hopped out there and we fought," Tkachuk said

In describing the fight, Tkachuk emphasized the raw and straightforward nature of the encounter.

"Honestly, I don't think it was anything more than two guys just trying to knock each other out. At that point in the game, it was Six-one. There’s the aspect of sending a message to your teammates and all that, but at the end of the day, we were just out there fighting, trying to punch each other in the face. That's it," Tkachuk said.

In that game, the Bruins were trailing 6-1 with just over seven minutes remaining in the third period. Both players received penalties for fighting and game misconduct. Florida won the game and later eliminated the Bruins from the series.

Florida Panthers are likely to lean towards Matthew Tkachuk in forward-line strategy

The Florida Panthers got back to training at their fresh Fort Lauderdale venue. They're preparing for the Eastern Conference finals matchup against the New York Rangers. Matthew Tkachuk is expected to play key role in forward line strategy.

With a healthy roster, they focused on full-ice exercises and special team practices. The forward lines indicated solidity, with Sam Bennett centering the top line despite a hand injury. However, the fourth line remained a mystery, with several options available.

Special teams practice highlighted areas for improvement, especially their power play, which struggled recently. Heading into the conference finals, the Panthers aim to enhance their power play efficiency to secure another shot at the Stanley Cup Final.