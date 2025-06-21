Matthew Tkachuk turns wingman for teammate Anton Lundell in playful Sommer Ray post

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk stepped up as a wingman for his teammate, young center Anton Lundell, in a playful Instagram post directed at fitness model and social media sensation Sommer Ray.

Ad

The post, shared on Tkachuk's personal Instagram account, read:

"Sorry for bothering you @SommerRay... but our friend Anton Lundell says hi!! Great guy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tkachuk's comment got over 22K likes, 1.2K reposts, and more than 350 comments, suggesting many found his wingman act amusing.

Interestingly, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov joked that only two names pop up in his Instagram search history, Sommer Ray and teammate Sam Reinhart, blaming a typo for the mix-up:

“There are only two names in my Instagram search bar. Sommer Ray & Sam Reinhart. I typed Sommer Ray because I was trying to type Sam Reinhart.”

Ad

The post comes just days after the Panthers secured their second straight Stanley Cup, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a dominant final. Amid the celebrations, Tkachuk’s post added a humorous touch to the team's offseason glow.

Fans react to Matthew Tkachuk’s comments on Anton Lundell and Sommer Ray

Whether it’s post-championship fun or an attempted assist for Lundell, Matthew Tkachuk’s post has sparked a flurry of speculation and excitement among fans.

Ad

Wingman of the decade," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This team gets better by the moment," another said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other reactions:

"Chucky advocating for Lundell to Sommer Ray, love my team man," one fan wrote.

"Florida Panthers' whole team been on a generational social media run after winning the cup," another fan wrote.

"@SommerRay Anton Lundell fixed my car while I was stranded alone in the mountains. Also saved my dog from a pack of wild bears. Great guy," one fan commented.

Ad

"I see what Paul Maurice & Bill Zito mean about this room. Feels like they’re always having a good time together and someone is always making someone else laugh. And, it’s contagious. Would love be friends with the guys on this team," another user wrote.

With the offseason now upon us, the Panthers look to be a fun watch on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama