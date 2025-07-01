"Matthews is gonna get exposed" "You’ll regret this decision": NHL fans react as Maple Leafs confirm Mitch Marner's trade to Golden Knights

After nine seasons in Toronto, the Maple Leafs have traded forward Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights. The move was confirmed on Tuesday by the Leafs. Marner signed an eight-year contract with Vegas worth $96 million. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but the Leafs worked out a deal. The Leafs received forward Nicolas Roy in return.

Ad

Marner was drafted fourth overall in 2015, and he scored 639 points in 661 games for Toronto. He was known for his playmaking and chemistry with Auston Matthews. Many fans thought he would retire as a Leaf, so this move disappointed many.

The Leafs thanked Mitch Marner on their official X account, writing,

"For the nine years of magic you brought on and off the ice 🪄 Thank you, Mitchy!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans quickly saw the post and reacted to Marner's trade.

“You’ll regret this decision. Terrible organization.” One fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Matthews is gonna get exposed with no Marner now.” Another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The most dynamic player to wear the blue & white since Wendel. A massive loss. Run out of town by paid & unpaid hacks. Just gross." a fan pointed.

Here are some more reactions from fans to Marner's trade:

"Leafs fans musta forgot he lead the team in points this season with 102 and was 3rd in assists. Marner was not the issue 😂" a fan said.

Ad

"Leafs fans who shit on Islanders fans for being mad when John Tavares did the same are in shambles rn" another fan said.

"Let's be respectful, guys. When Mitch is watching Papi hoist that cup next season he will regret his decision!" a fan mentioned, showing his confidence in Auston Matthews.

Golden Knights star Mark Stone's earlier comment on Mitch Marner

After Mitch Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, an old comment from Mark Stone was shared again. NHL insider Luke Fox posted on X about a moment from the 4 Nations tournament, when Marner scored an overtime winner for Team Canada. Fox asked Stone what he thought of Marner.

Ad

Stone paused before speaking then said,

“I think he gets a bit of a bad rap sometimes, right? How do I word this?” Then he added, “I would take him on my team any day.”

Expand Tweet

That moment now feels more relevant, as Mitch Marner is now part of Stone’s team in Vegas. Stone will get to play with Marner, and the Golden Knights hope the move helps them win another Stanley Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama