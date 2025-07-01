"Matthews is gonna get exposed" "You’ll regret this decision": NHL fans react as Maple Leafs confirm Mitch Marner's trade to Golden Knights

After nine seasons in Toronto, the Maple Leafs have traded forward Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights. The move was confirmed on Tuesday by the Leafs. Marner signed an eight-year contract with Vegas worth $96 million. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but the Leafs worked out a deal. The Leafs received forward Nicolas Roy in return.
Marner was drafted fourth overall in 2015, and he scored 639 points in 661 games for Toronto. He was known for his playmaking and chemistry with Auston Matthews. Many fans thought he would retire as a Leaf, so this move disappointed many.
The Leafs thanked Mitch Marner on their official X account, writing,
"For the nine years of magic you brought on and off the ice 🪄 Thank you, Mitchy!"
Fans quickly saw the post and reacted to Marner's trade.
“You’ll regret this decision. Terrible organization.” One fan said.
“Matthews is gonna get exposed with no Marner now.” Another fan wrote.
"The most dynamic player to wear the blue & white since Wendel. A massive loss. Run out of town by paid & unpaid hacks. Just gross." a fan pointed.
Here are some more reactions from fans to Marner's trade:
"Leafs fans musta forgot he lead the team in points this season with 102 and was 3rd in assists. Marner was not the issue 😂" a fan said.
"Leafs fans who shit on Islanders fans for being mad when John Tavares did the same are in shambles rn" another fan said.
"Let's be respectful, guys. When Mitch is watching Papi hoist that cup next season he will regret his decision!" a fan mentioned, showing his confidence in Auston Matthews.
Golden Knights star Mark Stone's earlier comment on Mitch Marner
After Mitch Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, an old comment from Mark Stone was shared again. NHL insider Luke Fox posted on X about a moment from the 4 Nations tournament, when Marner scored an overtime winner for Team Canada. Fox asked Stone what he thought of Marner.
Stone paused before speaking then said,
“I think he gets a bit of a bad rap sometimes, right? How do I word this?” Then he added, “I would take him on my team any day.”
That moment now feels more relevant, as Mitch Marner is now part of Stone’s team in Vegas. Stone will get to play with Marner, and the Golden Knights hope the move helps them win another Stanley Cup.
