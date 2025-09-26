"Matthews gotta give up 34" "The Reiminister returns": Maple Leafs fans react as Toronto signs James Reimer to a PTO

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Friday that they signed veteran goalie James Reimer to a Professional Tryout. Reimer started his NHL career in Toronto. He was drafted in 2006 and played six seasons before he was traded to San Jose in 2016.“The @MapleLeafs have signed G James Reimer to a Professional Tryout (PTO),” Leafs PR tweeted.Toronto signed Reimer as goalie depth after Joseph Woll stepped away for personal reasons, with Anthony Stolarz taking on starting duties. Reimer will compete with Dennis Hildeby, Artur Akhtyamov and Vyacheslav Peksa for a spot.Fans shared their reactions on his signing.&quot;The Reiminister returns!&quot; one fan said.Rich From The Block @rjfrederick22LINK@LeafsPR @MapleLeafs The Reiminister returns!&quot;Matthews gotta give up 34 now. To the best 34 OAT,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Jimothy James himself you say?!? I can pull out the reiminister of defence again?!?!?!&quot; a fan wrote.Here more fan reactions on X.&quot;Toss Reimer on the Marlies and let Hildebeast backup Stolie,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Realized Reimer's retirement is approaching. If could hire him, hope can have positive influence on our young goalies,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;That means (Connor) Ingram didn’t make it to their claim slot,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Whatever is up with Woll… this signing tells me not good at all,&quot; another fan commented.Maple Leafs' goalie challenge and James Reimer could add depthThe Toronto Maple Leafs have a goaltending challenge as Joseph Woll stepped away for personal reasons. Anthony Stolarz will handle most of the workload going forward until he returns.Stolarz expressed support for Woll on Thursday.&quot;We're going to miss him for sure,&quot; Stolarz said, via NHL.com. &quot;But knowing the person he is, he's going to be ready when he gets back, and we're going to welcome him with open arms,&quot;Stolarz is in the final year of his two-year $5 million contract, and is negotiating a potential multiyear deal. He played 34 games last season with a 21-8-3 record, 2.14 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.Additionally, Dennis Hildeby becomes the backup after signing a three-year deal on Sept. 3, while James Reimer could provide more goalie depth to the Leafs. Reimer had 225 wins in 15 NHL campaigns and went 10-10-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average last season.