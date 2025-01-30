"Matthews is not looking himself and its worrying now": Fans react to Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-1 loss to Minnesota Wild

Fans reacted as the Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a disappointing 3-1 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The loss drops the Leafs' record to 30-19-2 for the season and extends their losing skid to three consecutive games.

A major talking point from the game was the play of Auston Matthews. The Leafs superstar accidentally tipped a Jared Spurgeon shot into his own net on the Wild's power play goal to make it 2-0 in the first period. Matthews finished the night with no points and a -1 rating.

Many Maple Leafs fans took to social media to share their opinion on the Leafs loss to the Wild.

One fan wrote,

“Matthews is not looking himself and its worrying now”Another fan wrote,

Another fan wrote,

"Where are ya am34?? Saving youself for the 4 Nations eh bud?"

Here are some fan reactions:

"This team can't score. Domi needs to be traded. He doesn't do anything for a guy making $3 million. Secondary scoring would be nice. This needs to be fixed before the deadline." one fan wrote.

"Yeah Berube is the biggest myth there is. Man is so defensive it’s atrocious to watch. This team should not be charging any fans to watch them" another fan wrote.

"Gonna be 4 straight losses after Saturday and you guys still won’t care" a user commented.

"Another crappy effort from the boys. Some of the top players were invisible. Need to figure it out." another user wrote.

The only goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs came from William Nylander in the third period. Meanwhile, the Wild got goals from Marcus Foligno and Marat Khusnutdinov in addition to Spurgeon's.

Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves, while Toronto's Joseph Woll stopped 22 shots.

HC Craig Berube's take on Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 loss to Minnesota Wild

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube acknowledged that the game slipped away from them, starting with the first goal.

"We gave up the first goal. We have to win that battle down there below the goal line. We had coverage in front, but it just went through us. We have to do better there. We were down 1-0." Berube said post game.

On the Wild's power-play goal where Auston Matthews tipped the puck, Berube stated:

"On their power-play goal, we tipped the puck in. We have to block that shot — not with your stick."

While the Leafs battled and had a lot of shot attempts, Berube pointed out that the Wild were effective in blocking shots.

The Toronto Maple Leafs next face against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at Rogers Place

