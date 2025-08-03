NHL analyst concerned Oilers' Mattias Ekholm may "fall off the cliff fast" owing to age & injury concerns

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm encountered significant injury challenges during the 2024-25 season, affecting his availability and performance. Despite a statistical rebound in the playoffs,
Ekholm’s play visually fell short of his usual standard. Injuries undoubtedly played a major role in Ekholm’s reduced effectiveness in the Stanley Cup Final. At 35, his age raises concerns about his ability to maintain top-pairing performance in the coming years.
On the Oilers Now podcast, NHL analyst David Staples expressed worry about Ekholm potentially declining rapidly due to age and injury concerns. He suggested that both the team and Ekholm must consider this when negotiating any two- or three-year contract, as the risk of a sharp performance drop looms large.
"The concern that I have, and I don't think it's a recency bias so much as age discrimination. The question is, is it justified or not? Because when you look at players, defensemen 35 and over last year in the NHL, I count, I think I counted like six of them who played as top-four defensemen. There aren't many, Bob, who actually accomplished that," Staples said.
"If you're looking at a two or three-year deal for Ekholm, does both the team and the player recognize that? Are they willing to pay him along those lines? That's the concern because age and time catch up to NHL players really fast. As great as he is, as great as all these players are, they fall off the cliff fast. So I think that's the concern about Ekholm."
How has Mattias Ekholm fared with the Edmonton Oilers?
Mattias Ekholm has been a notable player on the blue line for the Edmonton Oilers since being acquired from the Nashville Predators in 2024. His presence has significantly bolstered the team’s defensive stability and overall performance.
However, Ekholm’s 2024-25 season was marred by injuries, missing 17 regular-season games and 15 playoff games due to an undisclosed injury that repeatedly flared up. His defensive play and physicality dipped, with only 42 hits in 65 games compared to 136 in 79 games the previous season.
Despite the setbacks, he returned for Game 5 of the 2025 Western Conference Final and played in the Stanley Cup Final, contributing six points (one goal, five assists) in seven playoff games.
Mattias Ekholm is currently signed to a four-year, $25 million contract with the Oilers. He will become an unrestricted free agent in July 2026.
